Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Host Guilford College and crosstown-rival Greensboro College share the lead after 18 holes of the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Men's Golf Tournament. The Quakers and Pride shot matching team scores of three-over-par 287 on the par-71, 6,654-yard Sedgefield Country Club-Dye Course to lead the 18-team field.

After a cold start to the day delayed the start time by 90 minutes, 96 student-athletes enjoyed abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s for most of the day.

Defending tournament and NCAA Division III champion Methodist University sits five strokes off the league at 292. Huntingdon College, which won the O'Briant-Jensen in 2015 and 2016, shot 294 and holds fourth place. North Carolina Wesleyan College and Washington and Lee University round out the top-five teams at 299.

Greensboro's Scott Campbell chipped in for par on the 18th hole to shoot two-under 69 Monday and claim a share of the individual lead. Greensboro resident and Christopher Newport University product Carson Castelli and Huntingdon's Drew Mathers also shot 69 Monday. Methodist's Dan Shepherd's one-under 70 marked Monday's fourth and final subpar score. Guilford's Kell Graham and Addison Manring both shot 71 and are part of a five-way tie for fifth place that includes teammate Jack Lee who is playing as an individual.

Guilford put all four of its scorers among the top-14 finishers. After Graham and Manring, sophomore Louis Lambert is in 10th place at 72. Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men's Golfer of the Week James Mishoe shot 73 and is in a share of 14th place. Guilford senior Josh Hill carded an opening-round 75, good for 26th place.

Greensboro also has all four of its scorers among the top-14 squads. Davis Reynolds shot 72 (+1), good for a share of 10th place. He is one shot ahead of teammates Connor Brown and Trey Massey, who both shot 73 and are part of a logjam in 14th place.

The O'Briant-Jensen dates to 1978 and is named for Guilford Athletics Hall of Famer Tom O'Briant '49, his wife, Bettie, and legendary Quakers' golf coach Jack Jensen. This year's field features seven top-25 teams according to the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll, and seven of the top-17 squads in the current Golfstat.com Relative Rankings. Methodist is bidding for its tournament-record 10th team title.

The event concludes with 18 holes Tuesday beginning at 9:00 a.m.