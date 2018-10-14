Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Guilford College shot a seven-over-par 291 in Sunday's opening round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational. The Quakers sit seventh among 16 teams at the 54-hole event played on the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort's par-71, 6,659-yard Raven Course. The tournament features 11 teams ranked 25th or higher in the current Bushnell /Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll.

Top-ranked Emory University opened a 10-stroke lead Sunday with a 12-under 272. The Eagles placed all four scorers among the top-10 individuals, including first-round leader Eric Yiu, who had six birdies on the way to a school-record-tying 66. Teammate Logan Ryan shares second with LaGrange College's Ben Womack at four under. Emory's Connor Yakobov (T7, 2 under) and Matt Organisak (T10, 1 under) also carded under-par scores.

Southwestern University sits a distant second after firing a two-under 282 Sunday. Sutherland Stith and Cade Osgood paced the Pirates with matching scores of 68 that share fourth place on the leaderboard. Carnegie Mellon University (285) holds third, 13 strokes off the lead and four shots better than Huntingdon College and North Carolina Wesleyan College, which both carded a 289. LaGrange is a shot back in sixth at 290.

Junior James Mishoe paced the Quakers with a one-under 70 after a three-birdie, two-bogey, 15-par round. Mishoe is part of a five-way tie for 10th place among 90 individuals. Jack Lee (73) shares 28th place among individuals and was one stroke better than teammates Addison Manring and Josh Hill, who both scored 74 and share 36th place. Kell Graham struggled to an opening-round 79 and shares 76th place among individuals.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers, ranked seventh in the Coaches' Poll, resume competition Monday (10/15) at 8:00 a.m.