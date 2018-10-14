Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational

James Mishoe '20 (Photo by John Bell)
James Mishoe '20 (Photo by John Bell)
Oct 14, 2018

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Guilford College shot a seven-over-par 291 in Sunday's opening round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational. The Quakers sit seventh among 16 teams at the 54-hole event played on the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort's par-71, 6,659-yard Raven Course. The tournament features 11 teams ranked 25th or higher in the current Bushnell /Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll.

Top-ranked Emory University opened a 10-stroke lead Sunday with a 12-under 272. The Eagles placed all four scorers among the top-10 individuals, including first-round leader Eric Yiu, who had six birdies on the way to a school-record-tying 66. Teammate Logan Ryan shares second with LaGrange College's Ben Womack at four under. Emory's Connor Yakobov (T7, 2 under) and Matt Organisak (T10, 1 under) also carded under-par scores.

Southwestern University sits a distant second after firing a two-under 282 Sunday. Sutherland Stith and Cade Osgood paced the Pirates with matching scores of 68 that share fourth place on the leaderboard. Carnegie Mellon University (285) holds third, 13 strokes off the lead and four shots better than Huntingdon College and North Carolina Wesleyan College, which both carded a 289. LaGrange is a shot back in sixth at 290.

Junior James Mishoe paced the Quakers with a one-under 70 after a three-birdie, two-bogey, 15-par round. Mishoe is part of a five-way tie for 10th place among 90 individuals. Jack Lee (73) shares 28th place among individuals and was one stroke better than teammates Addison Manring and Josh Hill, who both scored 74 and share 36th place. Kell Graham struggled to an opening-round 79 and shares 76th place among individuals.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers, ranked seventh in the Coaches' Poll, resume competition Monday (10/15) at 8:00 a.m.

Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 14, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
October 8, 2018 James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
October 2, 2018 Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
October 1, 2018 Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
September 28, 2018 Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
September 18, 2018 Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
September 17, 2018 Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
September 10, 2018 Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach
August 27, 2018 Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach