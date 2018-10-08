James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award

FOREST, Va. - Guilford College junior James Mishoe earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Men's Golfer of the Week Award Monday. Mishoe is the first Quaker so honored this season.

Mishoe played exceptionally as he helped Guilford College to a third-place finish among 13 teams at the 28th Gordin Collegiate Classic at the Columbus Country Club last week. He shot four-under 212 (70-71-71) to place fourth in the 78-man field and earn all-tournament honors at the prestigious event.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers next play in the Golfweek DIII Invitational in Miramar Beach, Fla. The two-day competition beings on October 14.