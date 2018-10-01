Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Guilford College's men's golf team shot 287-295-582 in Monday's first two rounds of the 28th annual Gordin Collegiate Classic Monday. The Quakers hold fifth place in the 13-team field playing the Columbus Country Club in central Ohio.

Illinois Wesleyan University (285-278-563) blistered the par-72, 7,098-yard layout in Monday's first two rounds. After firing a three-under-par 285 in the day's first round, the Titans followed with a 10-under 278 to open a 14-stroke margin over second-place Emory University (286-291-577). Illinois Wesleyan's Andrew Abel and Rub Wuethrich share the 36-hole individual lead after totaling 140 Monday. Defending NCAA Division III medalist Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee University also shot four-under to create a three-way tie atop the 70-man leaderboard. Illinois Wesleyan's Ben Johnson leads a group of four students one stroke off the lead in fourth place at 141. The Titans' Drew Pershing is just three strokes behind the leaders in a share of 11th place at 143.

Carnegie Mellon University's Jason Li's 141 put him in the four-man group at fourth place and helped the Tartans place third among teams at 289-290-579. Washington and Lee (291-289-580) follows by a stroke in fourth place, two shots better than Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Guilford (287-295-582).

Junior James Mishoe topped Guilford's individuals Monday with a 70-71-141 (-3) that helped him within a shot of the lead. Teammate Josh Hill's 71-72-143 (-1) got him into a three-way tie for 11th, nine places in front of Guilford's Kell Graham (72-74-146). Sophomore Jack Lee provided the Quakers' remaining scores 74-78-152 and shares the 40th place among individuals. Classmate Louis Lambert shot 81-79-160 in his fall debut and holds 64th place.

The Gordin Collegiate Classic honors the memory of longtime Ohio Wesleyan University coach Dick Gordin. Gordin, who served as the Bishops' golf coach from 1955-93, guided 22 of his last 25 teams to the NCAA Division III or College Division tournaments, bringing home six top-five finishes in his last eight years, including runner-up finishes in 1990 and 1993. Gordin was named NCAA Division III Coach of the Year in 1987 and 1993.



Hosted by Ohio Wesleyan since 1991, the Gordin Collegiate Classic annually matches 12 of the best Division III teams, featuring most ­if not all ­ of the top-10 finishers from the previous spring's Division III Championship tournament. This year's event includes 11 teams ranked among the top-25 in the current Division III Bushnell Golfweek Poll. Emory is ranked first four spots ahead of Illinois Wesleyan and Washington and Lee. Guilford is ranked seventh in the poll.

The tournament's final 18 holes begin with a shotgun start Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.