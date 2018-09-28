Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll

Guilford Ranks Seventh in 2018 National Men's Golf Poll

NORMAN, Okla. - Guilford College's men's golf team is ranked seventh in the latest NCAA Division III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches' Poll released Friday. The selections were made by Division III men's golf coaches in the Golf Coaches' Association of America.

The Quakers collected a total of 314 points and fall directly behind Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Washington and Lee University and Illinois Wesleyan University, who are tied for fifth place with 356 points. Emory University tops the charts (437 points) with 10 first-place votes and Methodist University follows closely with eight first-place votes (426). Huntingdon College (395 points) and Wittenberg University (367 points) round out the top four.

The Quakers finished sixth out of 18 competing teams at the 2018 NCAA Division III Preview Tournament September 17-18. Fifteen of the competitors were ranked among the top 25 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.

Junior James Mishoe led Guilford and earned all-tournament recognition. With a one-over 74-73-70-217, Mishoe finished sixth individually. He leads the Quakers with a 71.75 strokes per-round average. Senior Josh Hill, junior Kell Graham, and sophomore Jack Lee ended the competition among the top-35 individual finishers. Hill placed 26th with an 80-76-69-225, while Graham and Lee tied for 35th with scores of 80-72-76-228 and 77-73-78-228 respectively.

Guilford was the victor of the Greene Turtle Invitational the weekend prior to the Division III Preview. Hill tied for first individually, while Mishoe and Lee finished in the top five. The Quakers topped 15 other teams in the tournament.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers continue their fall season at the Gordin Collegiate Classic in Columbus, Ohio, October 1-2.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll- September 28

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points Prev.

1 Emory (10) 437 2

2 Methodist (8) 426 1

3 Huntingdon 395 3

4 Wittenberg 367 11

T5 Illinois Wesleyan 356 7

T5 Washington & Lee 356 5

7 Guilford 314 4

8 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 309 6

9 Hope 248 9

10 Rhodes 245 15