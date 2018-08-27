Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford Athletics Director Sue Bower announced Adam Crawford as the Quakers' head men's golf coach Monday. Crawford, the fifth head men's golf coach in Guilford's NCAA Division III era, replaced Justin Tereshko who left after three years to become assistant men's golf coach at the University of Louisville.

"We're excited to have Adam leading our nationally recognized golf program," Bower said. "He's a former NCAA Division III student-athlete with the proven ability to recruit and lead successful teams. Adam will be a great addition to the Guilford community."

Crawford arrives at Guilford after holding the same post at Ferrum College, which joins Old Dominion Athletic Conference this year. He led the Panthers from 2010-18 during which time he compiled a 474-416-6 record. Under Crawford's guidance, the Panthers rose more than 100 spots in the Golfstat.com NCAA Division III statistical rankings. Ferrum won seven tournaments in his tenure, after collecting just 11 in program's prior 21 years.

Under Crawford's tutelage, Ferrum produced two Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Americans, one GCAA All-America Scholar, one VaSID All-State honoree and four All-USA South performers, including the school's first four-time honoree. His students earned five medalist honors over his seven years and he had 10 academic all-conference selections.

Last season marked Crawford's finest coaching the Panthers. The team produced several statistical school records including team stroke average, individual stroke average (Lance Keiser), 18-hole individual total (Keiser, 64) & 36-hole individual total (Keiser, 132). Keiser earned honorable mention All-America, All-South and first-team all-conference honors in a season that ended with his selection to the 2018 NCAA Tournament as an individual.

Crawford graduated magna cum laude from Ferrum in 2007 with a degree in sports management. He lettered four years for the Panthers' golf team, earned academic all-conference honors all four years, and earned a spot on the USA South's 50th Anniversary Team.

A Class A Professional Golf Association (PGA) professional, Crawford completed the PGA Professional Golf Management 1.0 course in two years. He is a member of the GCAA, the Women's Golf Coaches Association, and will attend the Titlist Performance Institute Level 1 this fall. Prior to joining Ferrum, Crawford was an assistant golf professional for the Auburn Hills Golf Club in Riner, Virginia, from 2007-10.

Guilford posted a fifth-place finish in the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships, one season after a second-place result. The Quakers return seven students from last year's squad, including two All-Americans. Guilford and Crawford are ranked fourth in the GCAA Division III Preseason rankings and open the 2018-19 season September 9 at the Shenandoah Invitational.