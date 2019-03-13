Guilford's Curry Lands NABC All-District Laurels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Guilford College senior Marcus Curry was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Division III All-District Second Team Wednesday. Curry becomes the first player so honored by the NABC since teammate Carson Long was a second-team pick in 2017.

Curry was also named to the D3hoops.com All-South Region Second Team Monday.

Curry, a 6-5, 193-pound forward, led Guilford in scoring with a career-high 15.0 points per game. The First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) performer ranked second on the team in rebounds (7.0 rpg.), assists (1.8 apg.), blocks (0.5 bpg.), and steals (1.0 spg.). He stood among the ODAC's best per-game leaders in scoring (12th) and rebounds (10th). Curry ranked eighth in the South with a league-high 113 made free throws and 12th with 216 rebounds.

Curry led Guilford's scorers in 13 of his 31 games and registered six double-doubles this season. He had five games with 20 or more points, including a season-high 25-point effort November 17 at the University of Mary Washington. Curry grabbed a career-high 13 boards in the game, one of the eight in which led the team's rebounders.

In his 80 career games with the Quakers, Curry scored 1,101 points and grabbed 483 rebounds (6.0 rpg.). He graduates ranked 29th among the Quakers' career scoring leaders and 18th in career free-throw percentage (.748). His 13.8 points per game average stands 20th school history. Including 116 points scored as a freshman at Bridgewater (Va.) College, Curry tallied 1,217 points in 95 college contests.

Curry helped Palombo's Quakers to the NCAA Division III Tournament quarterfinals for the fourth time in school history. Guilford claimed its fourth ODAC Tournament title with a victory over fifth-ranked Randolph-Macon College, one of the Quakers' six wins over nationally ranked opponents this year. Palombo could return as many as 12 letter winners, including three starters, next season.