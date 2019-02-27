Ticket Sales For NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tourney Start Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced ticketing plans for this weekend's NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tournament games in the Quakers' Ragan-Brown Field House Wednesday.

The schedule for Friday's first round features two games. Emory University plays Wittenberg University at 5:30 p.m. The host Quakers play the University of the South (Sewanee) afterward at 7:30 p.m. Friday's winners meet in an NCAA Tournament Second-Round game Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets prices for Friday's two-game session and Saturday's game are the same: $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (ages 65 and over), students and children. Children under the age of two are admitted free.

Fans may purchase tickets in the Ragan-Brown Field House lobby starting Thursday (2/28) from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tickets for Friday's (3/1) games go on sale at 4:00 p.m. Tickets for Saturday's (3/2) game go on sale at 5:30 p.m. All ticket sales are cash-only transactions.

The first 100 current Guilford students can receive a free ticket by visiting Bower's office in Ragan-Brown Field House this Friday (3/1) from 8:30 a.m.-noon. If Guilford advances to Saturday's game, up to 100 current Guilford students may obtain a free ticket to the game from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Ragan-Brown Field House lobby. Students are required to show a valid ID to receive their tickets and may only receive free tickets during the times specified above.

Guilford is making its sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and hosting part of the competition for the first time since 2010.