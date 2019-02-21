Gregory, Curry Power Guilford Men Into ODAC Tournament Semifinals

Kyler Gregory '20 (left), Marcus Curry '19 (Andy Gore photos)
Kyler Gregory '20 (left), Marcus Curry '19 (Andy Gore photos)

Game Leaders

Emory & Henry
Pts: Jarris Hendricks - 23
Reb: Alic Wynn - 6
Ast: Jordan Grant - 4
Guilford
Pts: Kyler Gregory - 21
Reb: Jaylen Gore - 12
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 4

Team Stats

Emory & Henry
Guilford

Field Goals

(26-66)
(24-54)

Field Goal %

39.4%
44.4%

Rebounds

30
42

Assists

12
12

Turnovers

9
15

Pts off Turnovers

16
14

2nd Chance Pts

10
14

Pts in the Paint

24
20

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

7
4
full stats
Feb 21, 2019

SALEM, Va. – Kyler Gregory scored 21 points and Marcus Curry added 20 in Guilford College's 77-67 win over Emory & Henry College in Thursday night Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinal game in the Salem Civic Center.

The Quakers (19-7), seeded second, advanced to Saturday's 3 pm semifinal against the winner of Thursday night's Roanoke College-Lynchburg College semifinal. Seventh-seeded Emory & Henry ends its season with a 17-10 record.

Guilford outscored the Wasps, 13-0, in the game's opening six minutes and never looked back. The Quakers made their first three shots, all three-pointers. Jarris Hendricks heated up from outside for Emory & Henry and helped his club back to within 21-20 with four first-half three-pointers. The Quakers responded with seven straight points and took a 39-32 lead into halftime fueled by 14 Gregory points.

The teams traded baskets to start the second half before the Quakers slowly built a 65-51 lead with six minutes left in regulation on Joah Logan's three-pointer. The Wasps trimmed the deficit to six points twice but drew no closer as Guilford held Emory & Henry to 2-for-9 field-goal shooting in the final three minutes. The Quakers scored eight of their final 12 points from the free-throw line in the final five minutes and shot 21-of-24 from the line overall.

Guilford's Carson Long added 13 points and Logan finished with 10 as four Quakers scored in double figures. Point guard Jaylen Gore tallied nine points, four assists, and a game- and career-high 12 rebounds. Gregory added nine boards and Curry had seven as Guilford won the rebounding battle, 42-30. Forwards Gregory, Long, and Curry combined to shoot 18-for-32 (56.3%) from the floor.

Hendricks finished with a game-high 23 points and seven rebounds for Emory & Henry. Tharon Suggs added 16 points and Daniel Spencer finished with 13 for the Wasps, who shot just five free throws in the game.

Gregory, Curry Power Guilford Men Into ODAC Tournament Semifinals
February 21, 2019 Gregory, Curry Power Guilford Men Into ODAC Tournament Semifinals
Curry, Gregory and Long Earn All-ODAC Men's Basketball Honors
February 20, 2019 Curry, Gregory and Long Earn All-ODAC Men's Basketball Honors
Washington and Lee Turns Back Guilford in Meeting of Regionally Ranked Men's Basketball Teams
February 16, 2019 Washington and Lee Turns Back Guilford in Meeting of Regionally Ranked Men's Basketball Teams
Guilford Pulls Away for 67-60 Men's Hoops Win Over Emory & Henry
February 13, 2019 Guilford Pulls Away for 67-60 Men's Hoops Win Over Emory & Henry
Guilford Men's Basketball Wins at Bridgewater, 77-53
February 9, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Wins at Bridgewater, 77-53
Guilford Basketball Teams Ranked in First South Region Polls of 2019
February 6, 2019 Guilford Basketball Teams Ranked in First South Region Polls of 2019
Hot-Shooting Roanoke Halts Guilford Men's Basketball Win Streak at Six
February 6, 2019 Hot-Shooting Roanoke Halts Guilford Men's Basketball Win Streak at Six
Guilford Stifles Hampden-Sydney, 74-41, For Sixth Straight Men's Hoops Win
February 2, 2019 Guilford Stifles Hampden-Sydney, 74-41, For Sixth Straight Men's Hoops Win
Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named ODAC Player of the Week
January 28, 2019 Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named ODAC Player of the Week
Quick Start Sparks Guilford to ODAC Road Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
January 26, 2019 Quick Start Sparks Guilford to ODAC Road Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
January 23, 2019 Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
Guilford Upsets Lynchburg for Key ODAC Men's Basketball Win
January 23, 2019 Guilford Upsets Lynchburg for Key ODAC Men's Basketball Win
Quakers Reach Milestones in ODAC Men's Hoops Win Over Bridgewater
January 19, 2019 Quakers Reach Milestones in ODAC Men's Hoops Win Over Bridgewater
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Routs Ferrum, 75-44, in ODAC Men's Basketball
January 16, 2019 Guilford Routs Ferrum, 75-44, in ODAC Men's Basketball
Long Leads Guilford to 60-51 Road Men's Basketball Win at Randolph
January 12, 2019 Long Leads Guilford to 60-51 Road Men's Basketball Win at Randolph
Guilford Upends 15th-Ranked Randolph-Macon, 64-63
January 5, 2019 Guilford Upends 15th-Ranked Randolph-Macon, 64-63
Gore Sparks Guilford Past Randolph in ODAC Men's Basketball Win
January 2, 2019 Gore Sparks Guilford Past Randolph in ODAC Men's Basketball Win
Guilford Men Pull Off Overtime Win Over Muskingum in Guilford Classic
December 30, 2018 Guilford Men Pull Off Overtime Win Over Muskingum in Guilford Classic
Guilford Men Blow Past Greensboro, 82-58, in Opening Game of Guilford Classic
December 29, 2018 Guilford Men Blow Past Greensboro, 82-58, in Opening Game of Guilford Classic
Ward Shines in Guilford Men's Basketball Win at Berry
December 18, 2018 Ward Shines in Guilford Men's Basketball Win at Berry
Guilford Men Hang On For ODAC Road Win at Shenandoah, 71-70
December 8, 2018 Guilford Men Hang On For ODAC Road Win at Shenandoah, 71-70
Guilford Topples Nationally Ranked Lynchburg in ODAC Men's Basketball, 82-78
December 5, 2018 Guilford Topples Nationally Ranked Lynchburg in ODAC Men's Basketball, 82-78
Guilford Men Drop 70-65 Tilt at N.C. Wesleyan
November 28, 2018 Guilford Men Drop 70-65 Tilt at N.C. Wesleyan
Virginia Wesleyan Edges Guilford in Overtime in ODAC Men's Hoops Opener
November 25, 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Edges Guilford in Overtime in ODAC Men's Hoops Opener
Leckonby's Threes Help Guilford to Men's Hoops Road Win Over Averett
November 20, 2018 Leckonby's Threes Help Guilford to Men's Hoops Road Win Over Averett
Long, Gregory Help Guilford Past North Carolina Wesleyan, 81-68
November 18, 2018 Long, Gregory Help Guilford Past North Carolina Wesleyan, 81-68
Mary Washington Hangs On for 79-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
November 17, 2018 Mary Washington Hangs On for 79-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
Greensboro Erases 15-Point Second-Half Deficit in Men's Basketball Win at Guilford
November 13, 2018 Greensboro Erases 15-Point Second-Half Deficit in Men's Basketball Win at Guilford
Logan and Long Spark Guilford to Season-Opening Men's Basketball Win
November 9, 2018 Logan and Long Spark Guilford to Season-Opening Men's Basketball Win
Division I Iowa Rolls in Men's Basketball Exhibition With Guilford
November 4, 2018 Division I Iowa Rolls in Men's Basketball Exhibition With Guilford
ODAC Coaches Pick Guilford Third in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
November 1, 2018 ODAC Coaches Pick Guilford Third in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition
October 30, 2018 High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
Reid Jacoby Joins Guilford Men's Basketball Staff
October 2, 2018 Reid Jacoby Joins Guilford Men's Basketball Staff
Division I Exhibitions Highlight Guilford Men's Basketball Slate
September 21, 2018 Division I Exhibitions Highlight Guilford Men's Basketball Slate
Guilford Alum M.L. Carr '73 Tabbed for Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
August 8, 2018 Guilford Alum M.L. Carr '73 Tabbed for Small College Basketball Hall of Fame