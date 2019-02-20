Curry, Gregory and Long Earn All-ODAC Men's Basketball Honors

FOREST, Va. - Guilford College's Marcus Curry, Kyler Gregory and Carson Long received All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball recognition Wednesday. Curry earned first-team honors, while Gregory and Long were named to the second and third team respectively.

Curry, a 6-5, 193-pound senior, averages a team-best 15.5 points per game and 12th in the ODAC. The forward's 88 made free throws stand fifth in the league and is 10th in rebounds per game (7.0). Two of his best performances came against nationally-ranked University of Lynchburg. In their first matchup, Curry scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds with only 17 minutes of play in the Quakers' 82-78 victory. In their second game, Curry had 23 points and eight rebounds as the Quakers took home an 88-82 win on the road. Curry joins Ben Strong '08, Clay Henson '10, and Josh Pittman '13 as the only Quakers to receive back-to-back men's basketball first team all-ODAC honors.

Gregory, a 6-6, 217-pound junior, had his best showings against Lynchburg this season. He tied his career-high 21 points in their first matchup, but his 25 points in their second contest set a new standard. Gregory is currently second in the ODAC with 72 offensive rebounds and eighth with 7.4 rebounds per game. He ranks eighth in made free throws (81) and 15th in blocks (15).

Long, a 6-4, 215-pound senior, was named an all-ODAC selection for the third consecutive season, one of only four Quakers to achieve such a feat. He averages 13 points per game and ranks 15th in the league in made field goals (126). He's third on the team in rebounds per game (6.5), which sits 14th in the ODAC. Long has recorded four double-doubles this season.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers finished the regular season at 18-7 (12-4 ODAC) and earned a berth in the ODAC Tournament. Guilford garnered the second-ranked spot in the bracket and face seventh-ranked Emory & Henry College in the quarterfinal round Thursday at 6:00 pm at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia.