Guilford Pulls Away for 67-60 Men's Hoops Win Over Emory & Henry

Joah Logan '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Joah Logan '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Emory & Henry
Pts: Daniel Spencer - 16
Reb: Daniel Spencer - 8
Ast: Daniel Spencer - 8
Guilford
Pts: Kyler Gregory - 18
Reb: Marcus Curry - 10
Ast: 3 Players (#12, #14, #23) - 4

Team Stats

Emory & Henry
Guilford

Field Goals

(22-57)
(25-56)

Field Goal %

38.6%
44.6%

Rebounds

28
41

Assists

13
16

Turnovers

9
15

Pts off Turnovers

16
15

2nd Chance Pts

7
6

Pts in the Paint

24
32

Fastbreak Pts

0
4

Bench Pts

7
8
full stats
Feb 13, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kyler Gregory scored a game-high 18 points in Guilford College's 67-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball win over visiting Emory & Henry College Wednesday night. The Quakers (18-6, 12-3 ODAC) closed the game on a 7-0 run to seal their 15th win in 17 games.

Neither team led by more than seven points in an entertaining affair that featured five ties and nine lead changes. Most of the second half was a one- or two-possession game. Emory & Henry junior Daniel Spencer, who narrowly missed a triple-double, scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and kept the Wasps (15-9, 8-7 ODAC) in the game despite clutch shots by the Quakers' Jaylen Gore (11 points, 4 assists) and Carson Long (12 points, 4 assists).

Emory & Henry's Tharon Suggs tied the game for the final time (60-60) with an off-balanced jumper that banked in off the glass with 3:10 left in regulation. After a timeout, Guilford's sealed off the right side of the lane as Gore drove in for the go-ahead layup with 2:52 left. After a Spencer turnover at the other end, Gore drove and kicked to an open Gregory on the wing. His 15-foot jumper bumped Guilford's lead to four with 2:07 remaining.

Emory & Henry missed its final four shots and Spencer missed two free throws with 68 seconds left that would have made it a one-possession game. Instead, Guilford recovered the rebound and the Wasps fouled Gore, who made both ends of a one-and-one with 32 seconds remaining.

Guilford's Marcus Curry notched his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. He also had four assists. The Quakers had a 41-28 rebounding edge and held the Wasps to 38.6 percent field-goal shooting.

In addition to his 16 points, Spencer compiled eight rebounds, eight assists, and five steals in 37 productive minutes. Teammate Jarris Hendricks added 12 points and Suggs netted 11 for the visitors.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers were ranked fourth in the NCAA Division III South Region Poll released earlier Wednesday. They close the regular season Saturday (2/16) at home against league-foe Washington and Lee University in Guilford's Senior Day Game at 3:00 p.m. Guilford will open ODAC Tournament play February 21 at the Salem Civic Center. Tourney pairings will be announced on February 16.

 

 

Guilford Pulls Away for 67-60 Men's Hoops Win Over Emory & Henry
February 13, 2019 Guilford Pulls Away for 67-60 Men's Hoops Win Over Emory & Henry
Guilford Men's Basketball Wins at Bridgewater, 77-53
February 9, 2019 Guilford Men's Basketball Wins at Bridgewater, 77-53
Guilford Basketball Teams Ranked in First South Region Polls of 2019
February 6, 2019 Guilford Basketball Teams Ranked in First South Region Polls of 2019
Hot-Shooting Roanoke Halts Guilford Men's Basketball Win Streak at Six
February 6, 2019 Hot-Shooting Roanoke Halts Guilford Men's Basketball Win Streak at Six
Guilford Stifles Hampden-Sydney, 74-41, For Sixth Straight Men's Hoops Win
February 2, 2019 Guilford Stifles Hampden-Sydney, 74-41, For Sixth Straight Men's Hoops Win
Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named ODAC Player of the Week
January 28, 2019 Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named ODAC Player of the Week
Quick Start Sparks Guilford to ODAC Road Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
January 26, 2019 Quick Start Sparks Guilford to ODAC Road Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
January 23, 2019 Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
Guilford Upsets Lynchburg for Key ODAC Men's Basketball Win
January 23, 2019 Guilford Upsets Lynchburg for Key ODAC Men's Basketball Win
Quakers Reach Milestones in ODAC Men's Hoops Win Over Bridgewater
January 19, 2019 Quakers Reach Milestones in ODAC Men's Hoops Win Over Bridgewater
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Routs Ferrum, 75-44, in ODAC Men's Basketball
January 16, 2019 Guilford Routs Ferrum, 75-44, in ODAC Men's Basketball
Long Leads Guilford to 60-51 Road Men's Basketball Win at Randolph
January 12, 2019 Long Leads Guilford to 60-51 Road Men's Basketball Win at Randolph
Guilford Upends 15th-Ranked Randolph-Macon, 64-63
January 5, 2019 Guilford Upends 15th-Ranked Randolph-Macon, 64-63
Gore Sparks Guilford Past Randolph in ODAC Men's Basketball Win
January 2, 2019 Gore Sparks Guilford Past Randolph in ODAC Men's Basketball Win
Guilford Men Pull Off Overtime Win Over Muskingum in Guilford Classic
December 30, 2018 Guilford Men Pull Off Overtime Win Over Muskingum in Guilford Classic
Guilford Men Blow Past Greensboro, 82-58, in Opening Game of Guilford Classic
December 29, 2018 Guilford Men Blow Past Greensboro, 82-58, in Opening Game of Guilford Classic
Ward Shines in Guilford Men's Basketball Win at Berry
December 18, 2018 Ward Shines in Guilford Men's Basketball Win at Berry
Guilford Men Hang On For ODAC Road Win at Shenandoah, 71-70
December 8, 2018 Guilford Men Hang On For ODAC Road Win at Shenandoah, 71-70
Guilford Topples Nationally Ranked Lynchburg in ODAC Men's Basketball, 82-78
December 5, 2018 Guilford Topples Nationally Ranked Lynchburg in ODAC Men's Basketball, 82-78
Guilford Men Drop 70-65 Tilt at N.C. Wesleyan
November 28, 2018 Guilford Men Drop 70-65 Tilt at N.C. Wesleyan
Virginia Wesleyan Edges Guilford in Overtime in ODAC Men's Hoops Opener
November 25, 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Edges Guilford in Overtime in ODAC Men's Hoops Opener
Leckonby's Threes Help Guilford to Men's Hoops Road Win Over Averett
November 20, 2018 Leckonby's Threes Help Guilford to Men's Hoops Road Win Over Averett
Long, Gregory Help Guilford Past North Carolina Wesleyan, 81-68
November 18, 2018 Long, Gregory Help Guilford Past North Carolina Wesleyan, 81-68
Mary Washington Hangs On for 79-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
November 17, 2018 Mary Washington Hangs On for 79-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
Greensboro Erases 15-Point Second-Half Deficit in Men's Basketball Win at Guilford
November 13, 2018 Greensboro Erases 15-Point Second-Half Deficit in Men's Basketball Win at Guilford
Logan and Long Spark Guilford to Season-Opening Men's Basketball Win
November 9, 2018 Logan and Long Spark Guilford to Season-Opening Men's Basketball Win
Division I Iowa Rolls in Men's Basketball Exhibition With Guilford
November 4, 2018 Division I Iowa Rolls in Men's Basketball Exhibition With Guilford
ODAC Coaches Pick Guilford Third in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
November 1, 2018 ODAC Coaches Pick Guilford Third in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition
October 30, 2018 High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
Reid Jacoby Joins Guilford Men's Basketball Staff
October 2, 2018 Reid Jacoby Joins Guilford Men's Basketball Staff
Division I Exhibitions Highlight Guilford Men's Basketball Slate
September 21, 2018 Division I Exhibitions Highlight Guilford Men's Basketball Slate
Guilford Alum M.L. Carr '73 Tabbed for Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
August 8, 2018 Guilford Alum M.L. Carr '73 Tabbed for Small College Basketball Hall of Fame