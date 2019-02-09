Guilford Men's Basketball Wins at Bridgewater, 77-53

Marcus Curry '19 (left), Jaylen Gore '21 (right) (Andy Gore photos)
Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Marcus Curry - 16
Reb: 2 Players (#12, #23) - 7
Ast: 2 Players (#00, #12) - 3
Bridgewater (Va.)
Pts: Dimetri Chambers - 15
Reb: 2 Players (#21, #TM) - 6
Ast: 5 Players (#02, #10, #14, #20, #21) - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Bridgewater (Va.)

Field Goals

(23-52)
(17-62)

Field Goal %

44.2%
27.4%

Rebounds

49
33

Assists

15
11

Turnovers

21
18

Pts off Turnovers

16
19

2nd Chance Pts

13
7

Pts in the Paint

26
14

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

31
18
full stats
Feb 09, 2019

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Marcus Curry's game-high 16 points paced three Quakers in double-figure scoring in Guilford College's 77-53 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win at Bridgewater College Saturday.

The Quakers' seventh victory in eight games improved their overall record to 17-6 and kept them in sole possession of second place in the ODAC standings with an 11-3 mark. Bridgewater, which lost both games with Guilford this year, falls to 11-12 (6-8 ODAC).

Guilford raced to a 24-8 lead midway through the first half and held its largest lead of the game at halftime, 49-22. The Quakers connected on 15-of-29 (51%) first-half shots, including 5-of-10 3-pointers. Curry and Jaylen Gore both scored eight first-half points for Guilford and contributed to a strong defensive effort that yielded only 22.6 percent field-goal shooting for the hosts in the opening half. Bridgewater made only 3-of-15 3-pointers in the opening period.

Bridgewater put together a little run in the second half to get to within 64-50 with eight minutes to play, but Guilford held the Eagles to three points for the rest of the game.

The Quakers enjoyed a 49-33 edge in rebounds and made 25-of-30 free throws. Gore finished with 14 points and shared team-high rebounding honors with Curry (7). Carson Long added 10 points and Liam Ward finished with eight off the bench. Eleven different Quakers scored in the contest and helped the visitors enjoy a 26-14 edge in interior scoring.

Dimetri Chambers scored 15 points and Jimmie Sanders added 10 for Bridgewater.

Guilford hosts Emory & Henry College Wednesday (2/13) at 7:00 p.m.

