Guilford Stifles Hampden-Sydney, 74-41, For Sixth Straight Men's Hoops Win

Liam Ward '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Liam Ward '22 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Hampden-Sydney
Pts: Jack Wyatt - 12
Reb: TEAM - 5
Ast: Brendan McHale - 3
Guilford
Pts: Carson Long - 17
Reb: Marcus Curry - 9
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 6

Team Stats

Hampden-Sydney
Guilford

Field Goals

(12-44)
(26-66)

Field Goal %

27.3%
39.4%

Rebounds

28
54

Assists

8
16

Turnovers

17
13

Pts off Turnovers

13
19

2nd Chance Pts

2
17

Pts in the Paint

8
26

Fastbreak Pts

0
2

Bench Pts

17
33
full stats
Feb 02, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Carson Long scored a game-high 17 points and Marcus Curry added 12 in Guilford College's 74-41 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball victory over visiting Hampden-Sydney College Saturday.

The Quakers (16-5, 10-2 ODAC) enjoyed a commanding 55-28 rebounding advantage in their sixth-straight win and their 13th triumph in 14 contests. The visiting Tigers (4-15, 1-11 ODAC) lost their 13th straight game.

After a sluggish opening 10 minutes in which neither team shot better than 25 percent from the floor, Guilford made some shots and outscored the Tigers, 25-8, in the first half's final nine-and-a-half minutes. Long and Will Leckonby both scored six points during the spurt, which also included a five-minute scoring drought by the Tigers.

The second half was much of the same as Hampden-Sydney struggled to connect on 5-of-24 second-half field goals (20.4%). Guilford's lead grew to as many as 35 points in the game's waning minutes.

Guilford junior Steve Ruszala chipped in 10 points off the bench, two below his career high. Leckonby added nine points on three of Guilford's nine 3-pointers. Rookie reserve Liam Ward added five points, seven boards, three blocks, two assists, and a steal in 19 productive minutes. Curry led Guilford's rebounders with nine. Long and Kyler Gregory had six boards apiece and helped the Quakers to a 17-2 edge in second-chance points.

Jack Wyatt's 12 points off the bench paced Hampden-Sydney's offense. Morgan McKay added nine points in his team's lowest scoring output of the season. Tigers' scoring leader Chaise Johnson fouled with eight minutes to play after tallying three points, eight below his season average.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers head to Salem, Virginia, Wednesday (2/6) for a 7:00 p.m. game at Roanoke College. The Maroons (15-7, 8-5 ODAC) are the last team to beat Guilford after scoring a 72-65 triumph January 9 in Greensboro.

Guilford Stifles Hampden-Sydney, 74-41, For Sixth Straight Men's Hoops Win
February 2, 2019 Guilford Stifles Hampden-Sydney, 74-41, For Sixth Straight Men's Hoops Win
Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named ODAC Player of the Week
January 28, 2019 Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named ODAC Player of the Week
Quick Start Sparks Guilford to ODAC Road Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
January 26, 2019 Quick Start Sparks Guilford to ODAC Road Men's Basketball Win at Eastern Mennonite
Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
January 23, 2019 Thell Overman '38 Selected to N.C. Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019
Guilford Upsets Lynchburg for Key ODAC Men's Basketball Win
January 23, 2019 Guilford Upsets Lynchburg for Key ODAC Men's Basketball Win
Quakers Reach Milestones in ODAC Men's Hoops Win Over Bridgewater
January 19, 2019 Quakers Reach Milestones in ODAC Men's Hoops Win Over Bridgewater
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Guilford Routs Ferrum, 75-44, in ODAC Men's Basketball
January 16, 2019 Guilford Routs Ferrum, 75-44, in ODAC Men's Basketball
Long Leads Guilford to 60-51 Road Men's Basketball Win at Randolph
January 12, 2019 Long Leads Guilford to 60-51 Road Men's Basketball Win at Randolph
Guilford Upends 15th-Ranked Randolph-Macon, 64-63
January 5, 2019 Guilford Upends 15th-Ranked Randolph-Macon, 64-63
Gore Sparks Guilford Past Randolph in ODAC Men's Basketball Win
January 2, 2019 Gore Sparks Guilford Past Randolph in ODAC Men's Basketball Win
Guilford Men Pull Off Overtime Win Over Muskingum in Guilford Classic
December 30, 2018 Guilford Men Pull Off Overtime Win Over Muskingum in Guilford Classic
Guilford Men Blow Past Greensboro, 82-58, in Opening Game of Guilford Classic
December 29, 2018 Guilford Men Blow Past Greensboro, 82-58, in Opening Game of Guilford Classic
Ward Shines in Guilford Men's Basketball Win at Berry
December 18, 2018 Ward Shines in Guilford Men's Basketball Win at Berry
Guilford Men Hang On For ODAC Road Win at Shenandoah, 71-70
December 8, 2018 Guilford Men Hang On For ODAC Road Win at Shenandoah, 71-70
Guilford Topples Nationally Ranked Lynchburg in ODAC Men's Basketball, 82-78
December 5, 2018 Guilford Topples Nationally Ranked Lynchburg in ODAC Men's Basketball, 82-78
Guilford Men Drop 70-65 Tilt at N.C. Wesleyan
November 28, 2018 Guilford Men Drop 70-65 Tilt at N.C. Wesleyan
Virginia Wesleyan Edges Guilford in Overtime in ODAC Men's Hoops Opener
November 25, 2018 Virginia Wesleyan Edges Guilford in Overtime in ODAC Men's Hoops Opener
Leckonby's Threes Help Guilford to Men's Hoops Road Win Over Averett
November 20, 2018 Leckonby's Threes Help Guilford to Men's Hoops Road Win Over Averett
Long, Gregory Help Guilford Past North Carolina Wesleyan, 81-68
November 18, 2018 Long, Gregory Help Guilford Past North Carolina Wesleyan, 81-68
Mary Washington Hangs On for 79-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
November 17, 2018 Mary Washington Hangs On for 79-77 Men's Basketball Win Over Guilford
Greensboro Erases 15-Point Second-Half Deficit in Men's Basketball Win at Guilford
November 13, 2018 Greensboro Erases 15-Point Second-Half Deficit in Men's Basketball Win at Guilford
Logan and Long Spark Guilford to Season-Opening Men's Basketball Win
November 9, 2018 Logan and Long Spark Guilford to Season-Opening Men's Basketball Win
Division I Iowa Rolls in Men's Basketball Exhibition With Guilford
November 4, 2018 Division I Iowa Rolls in Men's Basketball Exhibition With Guilford
ODAC Coaches Pick Guilford Third in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
November 1, 2018 ODAC Coaches Pick Guilford Third in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll
High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition
October 30, 2018 High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
Reid Jacoby Joins Guilford Men's Basketball Staff
October 2, 2018 Reid Jacoby Joins Guilford Men's Basketball Staff
Division I Exhibitions Highlight Guilford Men's Basketball Slate
September 21, 2018 Division I Exhibitions Highlight Guilford Men's Basketball Slate
Guilford Alum M.L. Carr '73 Tabbed for Small College Basketball Hall of Fame
August 8, 2018 Guilford Alum M.L. Carr '73 Tabbed for Small College Basketball Hall of Fame