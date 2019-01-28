Guilford's Kyler Gregory Named ODAC Player of the Week

Kyler Gregory '20 (Annalee Durland-Jones '22 photo)
Jan 28, 2019

FOREST, Va.-- Guilford College's Kyler Gregory collected the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Basketball Player of the Week Award on Monday. The junior is the first on the team so honored this year, and the announcement marks the first weekly honor of her career.

Gregory, a 6-6 forward, led the Quakers to two wins last week. He averaged a double-double of 17.5 points and 10 rebounds and shot 56.5 percent and added blocked four shots for Guilford in its two conference wins last week. 

In an 88-82 overtime win at #14 Lynchburg last Wednesday, Gregory tallied a team and career-high 25 points and added 12 rebounds--also a game-high. It was his team-leading fifth double-double of the year. He made 9-of-15 shots and 7-of-8 free throws in the game. Gregory left briefly with a sprained ankle but returned to score a team-high six points in overtime of the Quakers' third win over a ranked team this season (and second over Lynchburg). 

On Saturday, Gregory helped Guilford to its fifth-straight win--and 12th in 13 games--with 10 points and a game-best eight boards in a 70-52 victory at Eastern Mennonite. He also blocked a game and career-high three shots against the Royals.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers (15-5, 9-2 ODAC) host Hampden-Sydney College Saturday (1/26) at 4:30 p.m. in ODAC action.
