Guilford Routs Ferrum, 75-44, in ODAC Men's Basketball

Will Leckonby '21 (left), Carson Long '19 (right) (Andy Gore photos)
Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: 2 Players (#01, #14) - 17
Reb: Carson Long - 8
Ast: Jaylen Gore - 6
Ferrum
Pts: Lamar Claiborne - 11
Reb: Marcus Huff - 6
Ast: 2 Players (#10, #14) - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
Ferrum

Field Goals

(26-65)
(14-61)

Field Goal %

40.0%
23.0%

Rebounds

57
36

Assists

18
8

Turnovers

18
16

Pts off Turnovers

15
12

2nd Chance Pts

15
13

Pts in the Paint

16
8

Fastbreak Pts

0
0

Bench Pts

28
22
Jan 16, 2019

FERRUM, Va. – Will Leckonby and Carson Long scored 17 points apiece in Guilford College's 75-44 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball win at Ferrum College Wednesday. The victory marked the Quakers' ninth in 10 games and their first ODAC triumph over Panthers, league newcomers this season.

Guilford (12-5, 6-2 ODAC) limited Ferrum (3-14, 2-6 ODAC) to 23 percent shooting from the floor. The Panthers made just 14 field goals, five two-point shots. Ferrum made just 7 of 19 free throws and was outrebounded, 57-36.

Long, who made 5 of 8 field goals, had more first-half baskets than Ferrum's team, which shot 4 for 28 (14.3%). His 3-pointer 7:47 left before halftime capped a 24-5 Guilford run and opened a 29-10 lead. Long scored 10 points during the decisive outburst. The margin grew to 39-17 at halftime and the Quakers never looked back.

Leckonby drained five 3-pointers in seven attempts and his 17 points matched his season high. Marcus Curry scored 11 points and Kyler Gregory added 10 as Guilford recorded its largest margin of victory this season. The Quakers made a season-high 12 3-pointers and outscored the Panthers inside, 16-8.

Lamar Claiborne's 11 points off the bench led Ferrum's offense. The Panthers are coached by former Guilford All-American Tyler Sanborn '10, who fell to 0-1 against his former team.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers entertain league-rival Bridgewater College Saturday (1/19) at 4:30 p.m.

