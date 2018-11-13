Greensboro Erases 15-Point Second-Half Deficit in Men's Basketball Win at Guilford

Jaylen Gore '21 (Annalee Durland-Jones '22 photo)
Game Leaders

Greensboro
Pts: Michael Phifer - 14
Reb: 2 Players (#11, #TM) - 7
Ast: Noah Watkins - 3
Guilford
Pts: Marcus Curry - 20
Reb: Kyler Gregory - 14
Ast: Marcus Curry - 4

Team Stats

Greensboro
Guilford

Field Goals

(26-71)
(23-61)

Field Goal %

36.6%
37.7%

Rebounds

34
61

Assists

12
17

Turnovers

11
25

Pts off Turnovers

32
8

2nd Chance Pts

18
12

Pts in the Paint

27
32

Fastbreak Pts

11
4

Bench Pts

32
16
full stats
Nov 13, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Keyford Langley's free throws with 55 seconds left lifted visiting Greensboro College to a 73-72 men's basketball victory at Guilford College Tuesday night. The Pride (1-0) closed the game on a 17-6 run over the final 5:36 to end the Quakers' eight-game winning streak in the season series.

Marcus Curry led Guilford (1-1) on a 12-4 run to start the second half, which built a six-point halftime lead into a 46-31 margin. The Quakers' lead grew to as many as 15 with 15 minutes left and Guilford seemingly had the game in hand. A Kyler Gregory layup with 5:36 remaining put the Quakers in front 68-56. The basket was Guilford's final field goal of the game.

Carmoni Marks scored seven unanswered points for Greensboro and Kevon Meertens' steal, layup, and free throw got the guests to within 69-66 with 3:08 left.  Aided by a full-court press, Greensboro scored the game's final five points and limited the Quakers to just four shots in the final minutes, all of which missed.

Michael Phifer led five Pride players in double-figure scoring with 14 points. Marks and Justin Minnis both finished with 12 points. Meertens and Noah Watkins both chipped in 10 points off the bench. Keyshawn Dorsey led the Pride with seven rebounds. Greensboro forced 25 Guilford turnovers, which led to 32 Pride points.

Curry scored a game-high 20 points for the Quakers. He also had 10 rebounds and a team-high four assists. Gregory finished with 13 points and a game-best 13 rebounds. Jaylen Gore also scored 13 points.

Coach Tom Palombo's club visits the University of Mary Washington Saturday and Sunday for tournament games with the host Eagles and North Carolina Wesleyan College.

