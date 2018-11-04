Division I Iowa Rolls in Men's Basketball Exhibition With Guilford

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Freshman Joe Weiskamp led six Hawkeyes in double-figure scoring with a game-high 14 points in the University of Iowa's 103-46 exhibition basketball win over NCAA Division III member Guilford College Sunday.

The taller and longer Division I Hawkeyes shot 58.5 percent from the floor and made 12 of 28 three-pointers (42.8%). Defensively, Iowa held Guilford to 30 percent shooting and enjoyed a 47-29 edge in rebounds.

"We tried to play them in four-minute segments and play possession to possession," Guilford coach Tom Palombo said afterward. "I thought we did some good things in the half-court, but in transition, they overwhelmed us. And then they started leaking out at the end when they knew they were getting rebounds and the game got out of hand."

Guilford's Kyler Gregory scored off an offensive rebound that tied the score at 6-6 four minutes into the game, but the Hawkeyes reeled off the next 15 points and led, 52-22 at the half. Junior Tyler Cook had seven points of his 12 points in the 15-0 run that featured six straight missed shots by the Quakers. Iowa's Isaiah Moss made three first-half three-pointers and scored 11 of his 13 points in the opening frame.

The second half saw more of the same as both teams substituted liberally and used all of their available student-athletes. Maishe Dailey scored all 12 of his points in the second half for the Hawkeyes, who owned a 36-0 edge in fast-break points.

Cook, a 6-9, 250-pound forward named honorable mention All-Big 10 Conference last year, added nine rebounds, seven rebounds, and a steal. Cordell Pemsul chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, and two steals and 6-11 sophomore Luke Garza added 11 points.

"We continued to try to get rebounds," Palombo said. "But they're just so big and physical. It's difficult for us to maneuver and get too many rebounds. Obviously, we don't experience their level very often, but they sure look like they're a really strong team."

Gregory, Carson Long, and Alston Thompson each scored eight points for the Quakers. Long drained two three-pointers and collected a team-high seven rebounds. Jaylen Gore added three points and a team-high four assists.

Guilford, which played Division I High Point University earlier in the week, opens the season November 9 at Methodist University.

"I thought we did things a lot better today, Palombo said." "We're still a little sloppy and have some younger guys turning the ball over a bit too much and made some poor decisions, but the more experience they get, the better they'll be. We're going to get these guys in and bring them along so we're playing our best in February."

Iowa, coached by former University of North Carolina at Greensboro head coach Fran McCaffery, starts regular-season play versus the University of Missouri-Kansas City Thursday (11/8) in a 2K Empire Classic Preliminary Game. The Hawkeyes return all five starters from last year's 14-19 club and are picked 10th in the Big 10.