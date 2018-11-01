ODAC Coaches Pick Guilford Third in Preseason Men's Basketball Poll

SALEM, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball coaches selected Guilford College third in their annual preseason poll. The rankings were released by the league Thursday at the annual ODAC Men's Basketball Media Day at the Salem Civic Center, which also hosts the ODAC tournament.

Roanoke College received seven of the 13 first-place votes for 137 points overall. Randolph-Macon College was tabbed second with three first-place votes and 127 points. Guilford received three first-place vote and 121 points. Virginia Wesleyan University (105) occupies the fourth spot, one point better than defending league champion Emory & Henry College's 104 points.

Tom Palombo starts his 16th season on the Quakers' sidelines with seven letter winners back from last year's 15-12 team that finished 10-6 in the ODAC. Guilford returns first-team all-league pick Marcus Curry. The senior forward averaged a team-high 16.2 points last year, good for fourth in the league. He also chipped in 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season. The Quakers also welcome back Second Team All-ODAC pick Carson Long (Pilot Mountain, N.C./East Surry). The senior forward led the team in rebounding (7.4) and was second with 14.0 points per game last season.

Other key veterans include senior forward Alston Thompson (11.0 ppg., 6.8 rpg.), redshirt-sophomore guard Jaylen Gore (5.3 ppg., 2016-17), junior forward Kyler Gregory (7.5 ppg., 4.7 rpg.), and sophomore guard Joah Logan (5.6 ppg., 3.1 rpg.).

Guilford travels to the University of Iowa for an exhibition Sunday (11/3) at 3:00 p.m. before officially opening the season November 9 at Methodist University at 7:00 p.m.

2018-19 ODAC MEN'S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Roanoke College (7) 137, 2. Randolph-Macon College (3) 127, 3. Guilford College (3) 121, 4.Virginia Wesleyan 105, 5. Emory & Henry College 104, 6. Washington and Lee University 94, 7.University of Lynchburg 87, 8. Bridgewater College 64, 9. Hampden-Sydney College 53, 10. Randolph College 35, 11. Eastern Mennonite University 31, 11. Shenandoah University 31, 13. Ferrum College 25.