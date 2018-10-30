High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition

Game Leaders

Guilford
Pts: Joah Logan - 10
Reb: Steven Ruszala - 7
Ast: Joah Logan - 3
High Point
Pts: KAMGA, Brandonn - 19
Reb: MADISON, Ricky - 14
Ast: PROCTOR, Jahaad - 6

Team Stats

Guilford
High Point

Field Goals

(16-56)
(30-63)

Field Goal %

28.6%
47.6%

Rebounds

39
44

Assists

9
17

Turnovers

19
12

Pts off Turnovers

2
25

2nd Chance Pts

5
8

Pts in the Paint

14
46

Fastbreak Pts

0
14

Bench Pts

22
27
Oct 30, 2018

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Brandonn Kamga's game-high 19 points paced four Panthers in double-figure scoring Tuesday in NCAA Division I High Point University's 81-45 exhibition basketball victory over Division III Guilford College. Kamga netted 15 first-half points in the Panthers' unofficial first game under former national coach of the year and High Point alumnus Tubby Smith.

Six minutes into the game, Guilford had a 10-7 lead thanks to a pair of Joah Logan three-pointers. The Quakers competed well for the opening 10 minutes and trailed, 16-4, midway through the first half. Guilford defended and rebounded well, and rode Logan's hot hand for the opening 10 minutes. He scored all of his team-high 10 points in the first 10:14.

The Panthers clamped down from that point and held Guilford scoreless for the next five minutes. Jahaad Proctor and Jamal Wright drained three-pointers and Kamga tallied four points during a decisive 13-0 run. High Point scored the first half's final seven points to open a 42-21 margin.

High Point's Ricky Madison posted a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 14 boards. Wright made both three-point shots on the way to 15 points off the bench. Proctor chipped in 13 points and a game-best six assists. The Panthers limited their guests to 28.6 field-goal shooting, including five-of-23 (21.7%) from long range.

Guilford got 16 different students into the contest, it's first of two this week versus Division I competition. Kyler Gregory delivered solid post play in the post where he made three-of-six shots and finished with seven points. Junior college transfer Steven Ruszala chipped in five interior points, a blocked shot, and a club-high seven rebounds in his Quakers' debut. Roanoke College transfer Jordan Wallis gave Guilford a boost off the bench with two three-pointers and six points. The Quakers held their own under the basket with 39 of the game's 73 rebounds, including 13 on the offensive glass.

Coach Tom Palombo's Quakers head to the University of Iowa this weekend for a November 4 contest with the Division I Hawkeyes and former University of North Carolina at Greensboro mentor Fran McCaffery.

October 30, 2018 High Point Prevails Over Guilford in Men's Basketball Exhibition
