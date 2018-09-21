Division I Exhibitions Highlight Guilford Men's Basketball Slate

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Guilford's men's basketball team released its 2018-19 schedule Friday. The Quakers tip off this season with two exhibition games versus NCAA Division I opponents. They first travel across town to play High Point University October 30. The Big South Conference member is coached by former national coach of the year Tubby Smith, who makes his debut as his alma mater's head coach. In the past, Guilford and High Point were rivals in the Carolinas Conference, and High Point leads the series, 81-42.

The Quakers head to the University of Iowa for their second exhibition game, a November 4 contest with the Big Ten Conference member. The Hawkeyes are coached by former UNC Greensboro mentor Fran McCaffrey.

The Quakers also participate in the University of Mary Washington Tournament in November and host the Guilford College Classic in December. They play in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Nov. 17-18 against Mary Washington and N.C. Wesleyan College. The Quakers host Greensboro College and Muskingum University in the Guilford College Classic Dec. 29-30.

Guilford opens its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) schedule at Virginia Wesleyan University Nov. 25. The Quakers split last year's regular-season series with the Marlins. Guilford hosts its first home ODAC contest against the University of Lynchburg Dec. 5. The Quakers host defending ODAC champions and Division III playoff participants Emory and Henry College on February 13.

Head coach Tom Palombo and the Quakers are coming off a 15-12 (10-6 ODAC) campaign. The Quakers lost to Washington and Lee University in the second round of the 2018 ODAC tournament. Palombo expects as many as 11 returners from last year's squad.