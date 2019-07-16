Football Season Tickets On Sale

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Season tickets for Guilford College's upcoming home football season are now on sale. The 2019 schedule features four home games on Appenzeller Field, each with a 1 p.m. start versus an Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival. Shenandoah University comes to town September 28 for Guilford's home opener and Homecoming game. Defending league champion Randolph-Macon College comes to Armfield the following week October 5. Hampden-Sydney College visits October 26 before the Quakers honor their seniors November 9 versus Emory & Henry College.

Tickets cost $60, which includes a reserved seat to all four regular-season home games. Fans who purchase two or more preferred-seating season tickets receive one complimentary parking pass to the lot adjacent to the Armfield Athletic Center. Additional parking passes are available for $25.

To purchase tickets and parking passes, complete this form and return to Heather Langston in Guilford's Athletics Office by July 31.