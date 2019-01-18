Bell Leads Division III in All-Purpose Yards for Second Consecutive Season

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College redshirt-senior De'Eric Bell (Jackson, Ga./Jackson) led NCAA Division III football in all-purpose yards per game for the second consecutive season according to the final 2018 football statistical rankings released by the NCAA. Bell is the first player to achieve such a feat since Hartwick College's Lindy Crea in 2005-06. Bell is fifth Division III student to top the list twice.

Bell ranked among the top 20 in final Division III statistical rankings in five different categories. He contributed 239.9 all-purpose yards per game. The running back ranked seventh in points scored (126), total touchdowns (21), and rushing yards per game (148.2). His 21 touchdowns, all rushing scores, ranked fourth nationally. He finished 13th in total rushing yards with 1,334, a school-record.

Other Quakers joined Bell among national statistical leaders. Redshirt-sophomore linebacker Bryce Smith led Division III in total solo tackles per game (9.0) and placed 11th in total tackles per game (11.7). Sophomore quarterback Alex Manley ranked sixth in passing yards per completion (15.8) and 13th in total offense (306.1 ypg). Junior defensive lineman Jarrod Russ stood 17th in sacks per game (1.07). Senior wide receiver Desmond Marshall landed 19th in yards per reception (20.5).

As a team, coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers ranked among the top 30 in five categories, including total offense, where Guilford was fourth nationally (526.2 ypg.). Guilford ranked 20th in passing offense (291.1 ypg.), 21st in scoring offense (40.1 ppg.), and 28th in rushing offense (235.1 ypg.). The Quakers' six blocked kicks placed 26th in the nation.

The Quakers posted a 3-6 overall record and went 2-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Guilford could return as many as 62 letter winners next fall, including 16 starters.