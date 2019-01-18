Bell Leads Division III in All-Purpose Yards for Second Consecutive Season

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College redshirt-senior De'Eric Bell (Jackson, Ga./Jackson) led NCAA Division III football in all-purpose yards per game for the second consecutive season according to the final 2018 football statistical rankings released by the NCAA. Bell is the first player to achieve such a feat since Hartwick College's Lindy Crea in 2005-06. Bell is fifth Division III student to top the list twice.
Bell ranked among the top 20 in final Division III statistical rankings in five different categories. He contributed 239.9 all-purpose yards per game. The running back ranked seventh in points scored (126), total touchdowns (21), and rushing yards per game (148.2). His 21 touchdowns, all rushing scores, ranked fourth nationally. He finished 13th in total rushing yards with 1,334, a school-record.
Other Quakers joined Bell among national statistical leaders. Redshirt-sophomore linebacker Bryce Smith led Division III in total solo tackles per game (9.0) and placed 11th in total tackles per game (11.7). Sophomore quarterback Alex Manley ranked sixth in passing yards per completion (15.8) and 13th in total offense (306.1 ypg). Junior defensive lineman Jarrod Russ stood 17th in sacks per game (1.07). Senior wide receiver Desmond Marshall landed 19th in yards per reception (20.5).
As a team, coach Chris Rusiewicz's Quakers ranked among the top 30 in five categories, including total offense, where Guilford was fourth nationally (526.2 ypg.). Guilford ranked 20th in passing offense (291.1 ypg.), 21st in scoring offense (40.1 ppg.), and 28th in rushing offense (235.1 ypg.). The Quakers' six blocked kicks placed 26th in the nation.
The Quakers posted a 3-6 overall record and went 2-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Guilford could return as many as 62 letter winners next fall, including 16 starters.
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
December 21, 2018 Season Review: Bell's Accolades Highlighted 2018 Quaker Football Season
December 10, 2018 Guilford's De'Eric Bell Repeats as AFCA First Team All-American
November 20, 2018 Eight Quakers Land on All-ODAC Football Team
November 3, 2018 Guilford Falls in ODAC Football Shootout at Shenandoah
October 28, 2018 Guilford's Bryce Smith Named ODAC Defender of the Week
October 10, 2018 Guilford-Ferrum Football Game Rescheduled For Friday
September 29, 2018 Late Kick, Late Pick Lift Bridgewater to ODAC Football Win at Guilford
September 13, 2018 Guilford Falls at NCAA Division I-FCS Davidson
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 9, 2018 Guilford Sweeps Weekly ODAC Football Awards
September 8, 2018 Bell, Quakers Run Past Methodist, 61-35
September 1, 2018 Guilford-Huntingdon Football Game Declared a No Contest
August 31, 2018 Guilford College Football GameDay Experience
August 29, 2018 Guilford Adds Harris and Stadler to Football Staff
August 20, 2018 Quakers Tabbed Sixth in Preseason ODAC Football Rankings