Guilford-Ferrum Football Game Rescheduled For Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced the date of Guilford's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game with Ferrum College has changed from Thursday, October 11 to Friday, October 12 due to the forecast of heavy rain. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.

The National Weather Service is calling for upwards three to seven inches rain from the remnants of Hurricane Michael between Thursday morning and Thursday night.

The announcement marks the second time this season a Guilford football game has been rescheduled due to a hurricane. The Quakers' contest at NCAA Division I-FCS member Davidson College was moved up to September 13 from September 15 due to Hurricane Florence.

The contest will mark the Quakers' first Friday night contest since a 47-31 win over Southern Virginia University on October 3, 2008.