Guilford-Ferrum Football Game Rescheduled For Friday

Guilford-Ferrum Football Game Rescheduled For Friday
Oct 10, 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced the date of Guilford's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game with Ferrum College has changed from Thursday, October 11 to Friday, October 12 due to the forecast of heavy rain. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center.
 
The National Weather Service is calling for upwards three to seven inches rain from the remnants of Hurricane Michael between Thursday morning and Thursday night.
 
The announcement marks the second time this season a Guilford football game has been rescheduled due to a hurricane. The Quakers' contest at NCAA Division I-FCS member Davidson College was moved up to September 13 from September 15 due to Hurricane Florence.
 
The contest will mark the Quakers' first Friday night contest since a 47-31 win over Southern Virginia University on October 3, 2008.

 

Guilford-Ferrum Football Game Rescheduled For Friday
October 10, 2018 Guilford-Ferrum Football Game Rescheduled For Friday
Bell Breaks School Rushing Record in ODAC Football Loss at Randolph-Macon
October 6, 2018 Bell Breaks School Rushing Record in ODAC Football Loss at Randolph-Macon
Late Kick, Late Pick Lift Bridgewater to ODAC Football Win at Guilford
September 29, 2018 Late Kick, Late Pick Lift Bridgewater to ODAC Football Win at Guilford
Guilford Falls at NCAA Division I-FCS Davidson
September 13, 2018 Guilford Falls at NCAA Division I-FCS Davidson
Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
Guilford Football's Offensive Line and Jarrod Russ Named to D3football.com Team of the Week
September 11, 2018 Guilford Football's Offensive Line and Jarrod Russ Named to D3football.com Team of the Week
Guilford Sweeps Weekly ODAC Football Awards
September 9, 2018 Guilford Sweeps Weekly ODAC Football Awards
Bell, Quakers Run Past Methodist, 61-35
September 8, 2018 Bell, Quakers Run Past Methodist, 61-35
Guilford-Huntingdon Football Game Declared a No Contest
September 1, 2018 Guilford-Huntingdon Football Game Declared a No Contest
Guilford College Football GameDay Experience
August 31, 2018 Guilford College Football GameDay Experience
Guilford Adds Harris and Stadler to Football Staff
August 29, 2018 Guilford Adds Harris and Stadler to Football Staff
Quakers Tabbed Sixth in Preseason ODAC Football Rankings
August 20, 2018 Quakers Tabbed Sixth in Preseason ODAC Football Rankings
Guilford's De'Eric Bell Named to D3football.com Preseason All-America Team
July 30, 2018 Guilford's De'Eric Bell Named to D3football.com Preseason All-America Team