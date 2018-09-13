Guilford Falls at NCAA Division I-FCS Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – NCAA Division I-FCS member Davidson College posted a record-setting 91-61 football win over Guilford College Thursday night. The Wildcats (3-0) set school records for points, rushing yards (685), rushing touchdowns (10), total touchdowns (13), and total offensive yards (964) in the contest.

The contest originally scheduled for September 15 was moved up to Thursday due to concerns about the impact of Hurricane Florence.

Davidson scored touchdowns on 13-of-18 drives and Guilford (1-1) converted on nine of 18 drives. The teams combined for 152 points and 1662 on 100 plays. All of the Wildcats' touchdowns were of 20 or more yards, including eight of 50 or more yards.

The Wildcats' Wesley Dugger ran 14 times for 186 yards. He scored on runs of 50, 24, and 38 yards. Will Wicks also scored three times, all in the first half. He had rushing scores of 60 and 23 yards, plus a 76-yard third-quarter touchdown catch from quarterback Tyler Phelps. Phelps, who ran four times for 91 yards and a score, completed all six pass attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Backup running back Coy Williams carried 12 times for 168 yards and two long touchdowns, all in the second half.

Guilford senior D­e'Eric Bell carried 27 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns, all game highs. He also added 14 receiving yards and 191 kickoff return yards on a school-record eight attempts. Bell's 392 all-purpose yards stand second in Guilford history. He moved into second place among Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) career touchdown leaders (51) and into second place among Guilford's career rushing leaders with 3,104 yards.

Quakers' quarterback Alex Manley overcame a sluggish start to complete 24-of-48 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 11 carries for 71 yards and a score. Montek Johnson (8 catches, 129 yards, 1 TD) and Jordan Smith (8 catches, 86 yards, 1 TD) were Manley's favorite targets.

While Guilford opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Manley to Desmond Marshall, the Wildcats quickly recovered and raced to a 57-26 halftime lead. Davidson's triple-option attack put up 525 total offensive yards and eight touchdowns in 31 first-half offensive plays. Phelps threw an 84-yard touchdown to tight end Hunter Louthan and ran for a 62-yard score in the second quarter. Six of the Wildcats' eight first-half touchdowns went for 40 or more yards.

Following a bye week, Guilford returns to NCAA Division III competition September 29 versus visiting Bridgewater College in both teams' ODAC opener.