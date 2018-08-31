Guilford College Football GameDay Experience

Guilford College's Athletics Department strives to provide fun and enjoyable experiences for student-athletes, families, and fans at each home contest. To that end, the department has prepared a list of frequently asked questions specific to home football games, which are among the department's most popular events of the year.

For additional information regarding your Guilford Football gameday experience, please contact Guilford's Athletics Department at 336-316-2190. We hope you enjoy the game!

Athletics Hospitality

Members of the Quaker Club, Guilford's athletics booster organization, are welcome to gather near the north end zone of the Armfield Athletic Center. Not a Quaker Club member? Stop by the tent for more information on how to join or visit the Quaker Club's website at http://www.guilfordquakers.com/information/quakerclub/index.

Quaker Club membership does not provide for free game tickets or special parking privileges. Contact Kellie Dentler (dentlerkf@guilford.edu) at 336-316-2165 for additional information.

Campus Map

http://map.guilford.edu/map/?id=598#!ct/7899,6358,6359,6372,6366

Concessions

Concessions are available to suit a variety of tastes. Food trucks from local restaurants Homeslice (pizza) and El Taqueria Azteca (Mexican) accompany the new Quaker Grill (burgers, hot dogs) to provide fans a variety of tasty treats and beverages. All proceeds from the Quaker Grill benefit the Quaker Club, Guilford's booster organization. The food trucks and grill sit on the north end of the Armfield Athletic Center and begin sales 45 minutes before kickoff. A beverage station sells drinks in the space behind the home bleachers.

Representatives from Guilford College's bookstore will sell select items adjacent to the athletics hospitality area at the north end of the field. The full bookstore is in the basement of Founders Hall in the center of the campus. Visit http://www.bkstr.com/guilfordstore/store-info-contact-us for complete hours or call 336-316-2156.

Directions

Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center is located on the southeast corner of Guilford College's campus. The street address is 5800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27410. The campus sits at the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Guilford College Road. It is less than 10 minutes from the Guilford College Road exit off Interstate 40 and less than 10 minutes from Route 220 via New Garden Road. The college is also 10 minutes from Piedmont Triad International Airport and has many nearby shopping and dining locations.

Field Access

For the safety of Guilford's student-athletes and their fans, access to the Appenzeller Field playing surface is reserved exclusively for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic training staff, and credentialed media members.

Friends and families may visit with team members after games in grassy areas surrounding the playing field and outside of the Armfield Athletic Center.

Game Programs

Game programs featuring rosters and notes for both teams are available at both ticket tables outside the stadium. Programs cost $1.

Lightning / Inclement Weather

In the case of lightning or other inclement weather that delays the game, all fans should immediately seek shelter in their vehicles. Updates on game status can be found on Guilford Athletics Twitter feed @goquakers.

Umbrellas are not permitted inside the Armfield Athletic Center per NCAA rules.

Medical Aid

Emergency medical aid is available for spectators. Doctors and an ambulance are on call at all times during the game. Should an emergency develop, contact a security officer immediately.

Parking

Guests are welcome to park in any available parking space on campus and are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot near to the field. The lot between the Armfield Athletic Center and Dana Hall is reserved for handicapped patrons, season-ticket holders, game operations employees, and media. The lot requires a credential or handicapped placard for admission.

Parking in unmarked locations and on the grass is prohibited. Illegally parked vehicles are subject to towing.

There will be overflow parking available adjacent to the tennis courts next to the Physical Education Center.

Be advised parking for the October 11 contest may be limited due to evening classes in session.

Passes

The Guilford pass list for family and friends is located at the ticket table just outside the field, left of the press box. The visiting pass list is adjacent to the players' entrance at the field's north end, near the baseball field. Fans must present identification to receive their tickets.

Guilford welcomes members of the North Carolina Coaches' Association and one guest. Coaches should visit one of the ticket tables with their membership card to obtain a general admission tickets.

Pets

Pets are not permitted inside the Armfield Athletic Center. Fans who bring pets to a game are asked to clean up after their pets and to keep them leashed at all times.

Photography / Videography

Fans are welcome to take pictures and videos inside the Armfield Athletic Center at any time. Only credentialed photographers and videographers will be granted field access. Media members and visiting sports information directors can request credentials through Guilford's Sports Information Office.

Rest Rooms

Men's and women's restrooms are located on the ground level of the press box. Portable restroom facilities are located near the north side of the Armfield Athletic Center. Limited restroom facilities are also available on the first floor of Alumni Gym.

Schedule

Guilford has five home games on the 2018 schedule. Gates to the Armfield Athletic Center open one hour prior to kickoff.

Sept. 1 vs. Huntingdon College, 1 pm; Sept. 8 vs. Methodist University, 7 pm, Sept. 29 vs. Bridgewater College (Homecoming), 1 pm; Oct. 11 vs. Ferrum College, 7:00 pm; Oct. 27 vs. Washington and Lee University (Senior Day), 1 pm.

Security

Members of Guilford College's Public Safety team, as well as Show Pro ushers, are present at each home game.

Tailgating

A staple of any Guilford gameday is gathering in the parking lots before and after the games for food, music, and games. Season-ticket holders typically assemble in the grassy area south of the Armfield Athletic Center adjacent to the parking lot. Other Guilford fans set up shop under the row of trees that divides the parking areas west of the baseball field. Visiting fans can tailgate in the parking area adjacent to the Jensen Golf Center, accessible by following the road behind the baseball field.

Fans are urged to limit their tailgate to one parking space and to be mindful of passing traffic in roadways and parking lots.

Please drink responsibly and keep all alcoholic beverages in your tailgating location. Outside food and drinks are not permitted inside the Armfield Athletic Center.

Tickets

Premium-seat season tickets (chair-back seats) for the 2018 season remain on sale for $75, which includes tickets to all five home games and one parking pass. Contact Heather Langston (langstonha@guilford.edu / 336-316-2190) to purchase season tickets.

Individual game tickets for premium seats cost $15. Individual game tickets for general admission seating (bleacher seats) cost $7 for adults, $5 for youth and students. Children under 12 and Guilford faculty, students and staff are admitted free with presentation of their Quaker Card. Tickets can be purchased on game days in two locations. One location, intended for home fans, is just outside the field to the left of the press box. The second location, intended for visiting fans, is adjacent to the players' entrance at the field's north end, closest to the baseball field. The ticket tables open one hour prior to kickoff.

Please see the Passes entry for information about complimentary game passes.

Trash Cans

Please keep Appenzeller Field in the Armfield Athletic Center and its surrounding area clean by placing all trash in a receptacle. Bins for landfill trash and recyclables are located near the seating areas inside the stadium, as well as near designated tailgating locations. Thanks in advance for your help!