Guilford Adds Harris and Stadler to Football Staff

GREENSBORO, N.C- Guilford College Athletic Director Sue Bower announced the hiring of assistant football coaches Nate Harris and David Stadler coaches to join coach Chris Rusiewicz offensive staff. Harris will coach running backs, Stadler will coach the receivers.

Nate Harris arrives after spending the previous three seasons on the football staff at Middle Creek (Apex, N.C.) High School, a 4AA school. He coached defensive backs and helped the team to a 35-6 record, two South Wake conference titles and back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2015 and 2016. His defensive back group had 54 Interceptions in three years. Harris mentored five all-conference selections, one all-state pick and five of his student-athletes earned scholarships to play collegiately.

Harris graduated from Western Carolina University where he was a member of the football team from 2008 to 2011. He joined the Catamounts as a walk-on and eventually earned a full athletic scholarship. As a junior, he produced more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. In his final year, he played wide receiver, kick returner and was a team captain for the second straight season.

Harris earned a bachelor's degree from Western Carolina after double-majoring in broadcasting and public relations in 2012. The following year, he earned a master's degree in Interactive Media from Elon University.

David Stadler joins the Quakers after serving on the football coaching staff at his alma mater Wingate University. He was a quarterbacks coach at Wingate for the 2017 season. The NCAA II Bulldogs finished 9-2 and captured a South Atlantic Conference championship. Stadler contributed in scouting opponents, film breakdown and game planning on a weekly basis. He also led the team's social media efforts and was active in fundraising.

He earned a bachelor's of science degree in sport management from Wingate in May 2016. Stadler worked eight years for the Reidsville Parks and Recreation Department and serve as a 14U head baseball coach for the Reidsville Luckies.

The Quakers open the season this Saturday at home against Huntingdon College at 1PM.