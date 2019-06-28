Mitchell Stumpo '19 Inks Pro Baseball Deal With MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks

Mitchell Stumpo '19 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Mitchell Stumpo '19 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Jun 28, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Recent Guilford College graduate Mitchell Stumpo '19 signed a free-agent contract with Major League Baseball's (MLB) Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday and will head west to start his professional baseball career.

Stumpo, who concluded his college career and earned a business administration degree from Guilford this spring, was identified at a showcase event in Florida where the right-handed pitcher was clocked throwing at 96 miles per hour. Guilford's first MLB signee since Logan Collier '07, Stumpo reports Sunday to the Diamondbacks' spring-training facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he will undergo a physical exam. Upon a successful physical, he will report to the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona League team, which plays a 56-game schedule from June-August. There, Stumpo could be reunited with former Guilford teammate Logan Jones '17, a strength and conditioning coach in the Diamondbacks' organization since 2018.

In addition to Stumpo and Jones' affiliation with the Diamondbacks, Guilford alum Tony Womack '92 played for Arizona from 1999-2003 and helped the 2001 team win a World Series title.

Stumpo earned his second career Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honor this past spring. He was also a College Division All-State relief pitcher according to the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association. Stumpo forged a 4-3 record with a team-leading three saves, a 4.89 earned run average, and 80 strikeouts in 70.0 innings. He led the Quakers' regulars in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, and opponent's batting average (.250). His 80 strikeouts ranked third in the ODAC. All four of his wins came in relief, including a five-inning performance April 23 at Emory & Henry College in which he threw five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts. Stumpo fanned a season- and career-high nine batters in a six-inning relief stint in an April 17 win over Roanoke College.

Also an outfielder for the Quakers, Stumpo concluded his career with a .300 batting average in 127 games. His 31 doubles rank 13th in school history. He also compiled 10 triples, two homers, and 72 RBI. As a pitcher, Stumpo went 10-7 with a 5.29 ERA and five saves in 43 appearances (13 starts). His five saves and 8.64 strikeouts per nine innings both stand fifth all-time at Guilford. He struck out 142 batters in 148 innings and held the opposition to a .264 batting average. Stumpo received one of Guilford's prestigious 2019 English Athletic Leadership Awards last month and graduated last month with a degree in business administration.

Coach Nick Black's '02 Quakers went 15-24 this spring with an 8-14 ODAC record.

Mitchell Stumpo '19 Inks Pro Baseball Deal With MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks
June 28, 2019 Mitchell Stumpo '19 Inks Pro Baseball Deal With MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks
153 Named to Spring 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
June 27, 2019 153 Named to Spring 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Season Review: Quaker Baseball Recorded 15 Wins
June 25, 2019 Season Review: Quaker Baseball Recorded 15 Wins
Mitchell Stumpo Named to NCCSIA All-State Baseball Team
June 10, 2019 Mitchell Stumpo Named to NCCSIA All-State Baseball Team
Guilford's Stumpo Named to All-ODAC Baseball Team
May 10, 2019 Guilford's Stumpo Named to All-ODAC Baseball Team
Quakers End Baseball Season With a 5-1 Loss at Shenandoah
April 28, 2019 Quakers End Baseball Season With a 5-1 Loss at Shenandoah
Guilford Baseball Edged at Shenandoah University, 3-2
April 27, 2019 Guilford Baseball Edged at Shenandoah University, 3-2
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Guilford Baseball Falls to Pfeiffer University
April 24, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls to Pfeiffer University
Quaker Baseball Wins Big at Emory & Henry, 13-3
April 23, 2019 Quaker Baseball Wins Big at Emory & Henry, 13-3
Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan on Senior Day
April 20, 2019 Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan on Senior Day
Quakers Rally Twice Late For ODAC Baseball Win Over Roanoke
April 17, 2019 Quakers Rally Twice Late For ODAC Baseball Win Over Roanoke
Guilford Baseball Drops Two Games at Lynchburg, 3-1 and 4-1
April 13, 2019 Guilford Baseball Drops Two Games at Lynchburg, 3-1 and 4-1
Ferrum Takes ODAC Baseball Game at Guilford, 11-5
April 10, 2019 Ferrum Takes ODAC Baseball Game at Guilford, 11-5
Guilford Splits ODAC Baseball Doubleheader with Bridgewater
April 6, 2019 Guilford Splits ODAC Baseball Doubleheader with Bridgewater
Guilford Baseball Holds off Emory & Henry College, 3-2
April 3, 2019 Guilford Baseball Holds off Emory & Henry College, 3-2
Dinkins Gets Win in Guilford Baseball's Wild Split at Eastern Mennonite
March 30, 2019 Dinkins Gets Win in Guilford Baseball's Wild Split at Eastern Mennonite
Guilford Completes Baseball Sweep of Greensboro College
March 28, 2019 Guilford Completes Baseball Sweep of Greensboro College
Guilford Baseball Falls at Ferrum College, 4-1
March 26, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls at Ferrum College, 4-1
Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Washington and Lee
March 23, 2019 Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Washington and Lee
Guilford Baseball Falls at Roanoke College, 6-4
March 20, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls at Roanoke College, 6-4
Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
March 18, 2019 Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
March 16, 2019 Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
March 13, 2019 William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
March 12, 2019 Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
March 10, 2019 Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
March 6, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
March 2, 2019 Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
February 27, 2019 Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
February 26, 2019 Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
February 25, 2019 Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
February 19, 2019 Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
February 16, 2019 Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
February 15, 2019 Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
February 13, 2019 Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
February 10, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
February 9, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
February 8, 2019 Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
February 6, 2019 Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll