Season Review: Quaker Baseball Recorded 15 Wins

The Guilford College baseball team posted an 15-24 record in 2019. The Quakers were 8-14 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contests and recorded a 9-11 record at home.

After beginning the year with three losses, the team rebounded with five straight wins. Guilford won all three meetings against crosstown rival Greensboro College and swept Emory & Henry in their ODAC series.

Following the season, senior Mitchell Stumpo earned Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) recognition. Stumpo, a 6-2, 205-pound pitcher/outfielder, made the team as a utility player after receiving 2017 Second Team All-ODAC honors as an outfielder. The league office released the annual all-star teams nominated and selected by ODAC head baseball coaches based largely on statistics compiled in league games. Additionally, Stumpo was tabbed First Team All-State by the North Carolina Sports Information Association (NCCSIA). The versatile Stumpo was tabbed to the college division baseball team as a relief pitcher.

At the plate, the right-handed cleanup hitter ranked fifth on the team with a .279 batting average. He led the Quakers in slugging percentage (.463), runs (5), and triples (5). Stumpo stood second on the team with 10 doubles and 17 walks. He also had a homer and 16 runs batted in. He hit .306 in ODAC games with a homer, five triples, seven doubles, and a team-high 13 RBI. Stumpo enjoyed eight multiple-hit games and four contests with at least two RBI. One of his best offensive games was a 4-for-5 effort at Eastern Mennonite University in which he added two doubles and three RBI.

On the mound, Stumpo forged a 4-3 record with a team-leading three saves, a 4.89 earned run average and 80 strikeouts in 70.0 innings. He led the Quakers' regulars in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, and opponent's batting average (.250). All four of his wins came in relief, including a five-inning performance April 23 at Emory & Henry College in which he threw five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts.

Stumpo concluded his career with a .300 batting average in 127 games. His 31 doubles rank 13thin school history. He also compiled 10 triples, two homers, and 72 RBI. As a pitcher, Stumpo went 10-7 with a 5.29 ERA and five saves in 43 appearances (13 starts). His five saves and 8.64 strikeouts per nine innings both stand fifth all-time at Guilford. He struck out 142 batters in 148 innings and held the opposition to a .264 batting average.

Brett Shapcott and Ryan Hill topped Quaker regulars as both had .321 batting averages. Shapcott, a senior centerfielder, had a team-high 22 RBI and reached base in 33 of his 37 games played. Hill, a junior who played at multiple positions, hit six doubles and knocked in 19 runners.

Freshman Austin Bailey and junior Dylan Tuttle batted .313 and .301 respectively. Tuttle tied Stumpo with a team-best 11 doubles. Junior Giovanni Garcia led Guilford on the base paths with 10 stolen bases.

On the pitching mound, Tuttle led the team with a 1.02 ERA in his 11 appearances. Rhett Miller was second on the club with three wins and boasted a 4.72 ERA. Junior Ty Walser received the ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week award on Feb. 25. He threw a seven-inning gem as Guilford College defeated Elmira College, 8-1. Walser allowed five hits, struck out five batters and allowed one walk against the Soaring Eagles. He surrendered one run on an infield single with two outs in the fifth inning.

Coach Nick Black's '02 Quakers went 15-24 this spring with an 8-14 conference record. As many as 25 student-athletes may return for the 2020 Guilford baseball season.