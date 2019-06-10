Mitchell Stumpo Named to NCCSIA All-State Baseball Team

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. -- Guilford College senior Mitchell Stumpo was named First Team All-State by the North Carolina Sports Information Association (NCCSIA). The versatile Stumpo was tabbed to the college division baseball team as a relief pitcher.

On the mound, Stumpo forged a 4-3 record with a team-leading three saves, a 4.89 earned run average and 80 strikeouts in 70.0 innings. He led the Quakers' regulars in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, and opponent's batting average (.250). His 80 strikeouts ranked third in the ODAC. Stumpo was 2-2 with a 4.53 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 49.2 frames in 15 conference games. All four of his wins came in relief, including a five-inning performance April 23 at Emory & Henry College in which he threw five scoreless innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts. He fanned a season- and career-high nine batters in a six-inning relief stint in an April 17 win over Roanoke College.

Stumpo concluded his career with a .300 batting average in 127 games. His 31 doubles rank 13thin school history. He also compiled 10 triples, two homers, and 72 RBI. As a pitcher, Stumpo went 10-7 with a 5.29 ERA and five saves in 43 appearances (13 starts). His five saves and 8.64 strikeouts per nine innings both stand fifth all-time at Guilford. He struck out 142 batters in 148 innings and held the opposition to a .264 batting average. Stumpo received one of Guilford's prestigious 2019 English Athletic Leadership Awards last month and graduated May 4 with a degree in business administration. He previously earned Second Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) recognition previously as a utility player.

Coach Nick Black's '02 Quakers went 15-24 this spring with an 8-14 conference record. As many as 25 student-athletes may return for the 2020 Guilford baseball season.