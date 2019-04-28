Quakers End Baseball Season With a 5-1 Loss at Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Reeves Lowry earned a complete-game win as Shenandoah University defeated visiting Guilford College, 5-1, in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) regular-season finale for both teams. Lowry (3-3) scattered eight hits, struck out nine and walked none.

The Hornets improved to 24-11 and 11-9 in league play. The Quakers ended their season with a 15-24, 9-14 mark.

SU plated one run off starter Parker Brann (0-4), who took the loss after tossing one inning. Four other Quakers took the mound for the visitors. Dylan Tuttle worked a scoreless eighth inning and ended the year with a 1.02 ERA.

Guilford scored its run in the top of the ninth inning. Mitchell Stumpo singled and came around on a base hit from Rhett Miller. Tuttle had two hits to lead the Guilford offense. Stumpo pitched two frames and fanned three batters and ended the year as the ODAC leader in strikeouts with 80.

The Quakers outhit the Hornets, 8-7. Luke Nussman batted 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to pace the home club. Tristan Baker also had two hits for SU.