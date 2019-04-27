Guilford Baseball Edged at Shenandoah University, 3-2

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Tristan Baker went 3-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base as Shenandoah University held off Guilford College, 3-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets improved to 23-11 and 12-9 in league play. The Quakers moved to 15-23 and 8-13 in the ODAC. Both clubs collected eight hits in the game.

Trailing 1-0, Guilford tied the game with a run in the top of the second inning. Brett Shapcott reached base on a fielder's choice and came home after Austin Bailey doubled down the right-field line.

SU plated two more runs off of Guilford starter Rhett Miller in the sixth. Miller fell to 3-5 on the year after giving up eight hits. Mitchell Stumpo did not surrender a hit in the final 2 /13 innings on the mound for the visitors.

The Quakers scored their second run in the seventh. Bailey struck out but Giovanni Garica stole home and Shapcott second base on the play. Shapcott was stranded on third base as the inning ended.

Garcia hit 2-of-4 with a double and Bailey went 2-for-4 with a two-base hit. Stumpo also doubled in the game.

For Shenandoah, Robert Klinchock (5-4) earned the complete-game victory. He allowed one earned run, eight hits and struck out four against no walks. Robert Marcelle batted 2-for-3 for the home team.

The Quakers and Hornets close their two-game series--and end the ODAC regular season--on Sunday (4/28). Game time is 1 p.m. at SU.