Guilford Baseball at Falls to Pfeiffer University

Batting

Pfeiffer
2B: Noah Handy; Mason Striplin; Blake Winebarger 2; Eli Blake; Bryan Kowalski
3B: Ira Dorin
HR: Kirby Lambert 2
Guilford
2B: Hayes Henderson
3B: Austin Bailey
HR: none
full stats
Apr 24, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kirby Lambert hit two home runs as visiting Pfeiffer University defeated Guilford College, 15-2, in a non-conference game at McBane Field on Wednesday.

After dropping their final home contest of the year, the Quakers moved to 15-22 on the season. The Falcons improved to 28-8.

PU recorded 19 hits against nine Guilford hurlers. Lambert went 3-for-5 and homered in the second and third innings. Pfeiffer scored in seven innings including tallying at least one run in the last six frames. 

Parker Brann started and tossed a scoreless first inning. He was the lone GC pitcher to not surrender a run. Ty Hicks (0-1), who gave a solo home run to Lambert, took the defeat for the Quakers. He allowed one run in the second inning. 

Holden Carter (5-1) started and earned the victory for the visitors. He gave up one run, struck out five and walked nobody. Six other pitchers took the hill for the Falcons. 

Guilford tallied an unearned run in the third after Carter Davis scored Tanner Hobbs on a sacrifice fly. They scored their other run in the sixth inning when Hayes Henderson doubled to bring around Hobbs.

The Quakers recorded eight hits in the game. Henderson, Hobbs and Zach Harris all had two hits. Austin Bailey had a triple in five at-bats.

For Pfeiffer, Mason Striplin and Blake Winebarger each had three hits in the game.

Guilford closes Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) regular season play this weekend at Shenandoah University. Game one of the two-game series is Saturday (4/27) at 1 p.m.

 
