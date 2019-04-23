Quaker Baseball Wins Big at Emory & Henry, 13-3

EMORY, Va. -- Dylan Tuttle hit three doubles as the Guilford College defeated Emory & Henry, 13-3, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Tuesday.

The 10-run victory was the biggest of the season for the Quakers, who improved to 15-21 and 8-12 in league action. The Wasps fell to 5-30 and 2-18 in the ODAC.

Tuttle batted 3-for-6, scored twice and had one run batted in. Teammate Austin Bailey was 2-of-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBI. Mitchell Stumpo, Logan Shortt and Brett Shapcott all had two hits in the contest. GC collected 14 hits in the game to E&H's eight.

The Quakers plated five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Shapcott's double which scored two-runners highlighted the scoring in the first frame. Emory & Henry starter Noah Grifffin (1-5) took the defeat and surrendered seven runs in one inning of work.

For Guilford, Ty Walser started and gave up three runs and six hits in four frames. Stumpo (4-3) tossed the final five innings and earned the win. He allowed no runs, two hits and struck out eight batters against one walk.

Ben Sexton went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the EHC offense. Teammates Ross French, Corbin Hockensmith and Logan Forster added two hits apiece for the Wasps.

The Quakers host Pfeiffer University on Wednesday. The non-conference game is Guilford's final home contest of the season and begins at 3 p.m.