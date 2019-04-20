Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan on Senior Day

Brett Shapcott '19 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Brett Shapcott '19 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Game 2

Batting

Va. Wesleyan
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: Mitchell Stumpo
full stats

Game 1

Batting

Va. Wesleyan
2B: Brady Fallon; Cody Ellis 2
3B: none
HR: Jacob Pilarski
Guilford
2B: none
3B: Mitchell Stumpo
HR: none
full stats
Apr 20, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Brett Shapcott had five hits on his Senior Day as Guilford College split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader with visiting Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. The Marlins took game one, 13-9, but dropped the nightcap, 9-4.

The Quakers moved to 14-21 and 7-12 in ODAC play after the two games. VWU is now 17-13 and 12-7 in league action.

In the opener, Guilford outhit the visitors, 15-9. GC, however, was felled by six unearned runs in the contest. Rhett Miller (3-4) started and took the loss. He was chased after allowing 11 runs (seven earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Senior Mitchell Stumpo allowed no earned runs and just two hits in the final 6 1/3 frames. 

Jacob Pliarski (6-5) started and earned the win for Virginia Wesleyan. He surrendered eight runs an nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Pliarski helped his cause by hitting a home run. Brady Fallon went 3-for-5 to lead Marlin hitters. VWU broke the game open with nine runs in the third inning.

For Guilford, Shapcott and Austin Bailey both had three hits. Teammates Ryan Hill and Giovanni Garcia collected two base hits. Stumpo cracked his league-leading fifth triple of the year in the contest.

In game two, the home team recorded 15 hits to nine for the Marlins.

Three Quaker hurlers combined to hold the visitors to four runs. Senior Parker Brann started and allowed a run in three innings. Zach Dinkins improved to 2-5 on the year after tossing four innings and allowing three runs. Dylan Tuttle pitched the final two frames and gave up no runs and just two hits. For the season, Tuttle has a microscopic 0.59 ERA.

GC broke the game open with five runs on the fifth. Stumo (2-4) lead off the inning with a solo home run, his first long ball of the season. Brandon Ussrey (2-4), Bailey and Hill had RBI singles in the frame. Hayes Henderson and Shapcott both had two hits for the Quakers.

Andrew Lowe (4-2) started and took the defeat for VWU. He allowed eight hits and seven runs. Zack Clark batted a perfect 4-for-4 for Virginia Wesleyan. 

The Quakers play at league rival Emory & Henry on Tuesday (4/23). Game time is 3 p.m.

Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan on Senior Day
April 20, 2019 Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan on Senior Day
Quakers Rally Twice Late For ODAC Baseball Win Over Roanoke
April 17, 2019 Quakers Rally Twice Late For ODAC Baseball Win Over Roanoke
Guilford Baseball Drops Two Games at Lynchburg, 3-1 and 4-1
April 13, 2019 Guilford Baseball Drops Two Games at Lynchburg, 3-1 and 4-1
Ferrum Takes ODAC Baseball Game at Guilford, 11-5
April 10, 2019 Ferrum Takes ODAC Baseball Game at Guilford, 11-5
Guilford Splits ODAC Baseball Doubleheader with Bridgewater
April 6, 2019 Guilford Splits ODAC Baseball Doubleheader with Bridgewater
Guilford Baseball Holds off Emory & Henry College, 3-2
April 3, 2019 Guilford Baseball Holds off Emory & Henry College, 3-2
Dinkins Gets Win in Guilford Baseball's Wild Split at Eastern Mennonite
March 30, 2019 Dinkins Gets Win in Guilford Baseball's Wild Split at Eastern Mennonite
Guilford Completes Baseball Sweep of Greensboro College
March 28, 2019 Guilford Completes Baseball Sweep of Greensboro College
Guilford Baseball Falls at Ferrum College, 4-1
March 26, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls at Ferrum College, 4-1
Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Washington and Lee
March 23, 2019 Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Washington and Lee
Guilford Baseball Falls at Roanoke College, 6-4
March 20, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls at Roanoke College, 6-4
Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
March 18, 2019 Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
March 16, 2019 Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
March 13, 2019 William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
March 12, 2019 Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
March 10, 2019 Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
March 6, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
March 2, 2019 Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
February 27, 2019 Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
February 26, 2019 Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
February 25, 2019 Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
February 19, 2019 Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
February 16, 2019 Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
February 15, 2019 Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
February 13, 2019 Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
February 10, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
February 9, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
February 8, 2019 Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
February 6, 2019 Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll