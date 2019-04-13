Guilford Baseball Drops Two Games at Lynchburg, 3-1 and 4-1

Ellis Stokes '21 (Photos by Emily Heck '21)
Batting

Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
Lynchburg
2B: Garrett Jackson; Cameron Lane
3B: none
HR: Garrett Jackson
full stats

Batting

Guilford
2B: Bryce Vestal
3B: none
HR: none
Lynchburg
2B: Garrett Jackson
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 13, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- The University of Lynchburg held Guilford College to two runs in 18 innings as the Hornets swept an Old Dominion Athletic (ODAC) doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. UL prevailed by scores of 3-1 and 4-1.

Following the two contests, Lynchburg improved to 16-15 and 9-7 in league action. The Quakers dropped to 12-20, 5-11.

In the opener, the Hornets tallied single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth frames to win, 3-1. Guilford scored in the eighth after Bryce Vestal doubled and came around on an RBI ground-out from Dylan Tuttle

UL collected eight hits to four for the visitors. Holden Fletcher went 2-of-4 and drove in two runners for Lynchburg. 

Kinston Carson (2-1) started, tossed five innings and got the win for the Hornets. He allowed no runs, two hits and struck out seven hitters. Teammate Grayson Thurman earned his first save of the season after throwing a perfect final 1 2/3 innings.

For Guilford, starter Rhett Miller (3-3) was the hard-luck loser. He worked five innings and allowed two runs and four hits. Mitchell Stumpo gave up a run and four hits in the last three frames.

In the nightcap, the Hornets led in hits, 6-4. Leading 2-1 in the fifth, Lynchburg scored twice in the fifth frame. Guilford scored in the third inning after Austin Bailey singled and was driven in by an Ellis Stokes hit. Stokes went 2-for-3 to pace the GC offense.

Garrett Jackson had two hits for the home club. Hornet starter Hunter Campbell worked seven innings and earned the win. He gave up Guilford's run and three hits. He fanned seven batters and surrendered two walks.

Zach Dinkins (1-3) started and took the defeat for Guilford. He gave up five hits and four runs. Ty Walser threw three innings of scoreless relief. He was followed by Tuttle, who contributed one scoreless frame. 

The Quakers host Roanoke on Wednesday (4/17). First pitch of the ODAC contest is at 3 p.m.

