Guilford Splits ODAC Baseball Doubleheader with Bridgewater

Mitchell Stumpo '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Game 2

Batting

Bridgewater (Va.)
2B: Brett Jones; Cameron Stanley 2; Timothy Hopson
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Austin Bailey
3B: none
HR: none
full stats

Game 1

Batting

Bridgewater (Va.)
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Dylan Tuttle
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 06, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford College's Ryan Hill had four hits on the day as the Quakers split and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODC) doubleheader with Bridgewater College on Saturday. The home team won game one, 6-3. In the nightcap, the Eagles prevailed 12-9.

Following the action, Guilford is now 12-18 and 5-8 in the ODAC. BC moved to 10-18 and 4-9 in league play.

In the opener, Rhett Miller (2-2) won the battle of southpaw pitchers. He threw six frames, allowed eight hits and three runs. Miller struck out seven hitters and gave up three walks. Mitchell Stumpo tossed the final three innings and earned his third save of the season. Stumpo surrendered no runs, one hit, had five strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Bridgewater lefty Chad Lenz (1-5) took the defeat for the Eagles. He gave up all six runs and seven Quaker hits. Relievers Ryan Mason and Tucker Garrison combined to pitch three scoreless frames for BC.

The home club plated five runs in their first at-bat and never trailed in the game. Ellis Stokes singled to center field to score two runners to highlight the scoring. Hill hit 3-of-4 and had one RBI for Guilford. Dylan Tuttle was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice for GC. 

Bridgewater was outhit, 10-9, in the contest. Kevin Navedo, Garrett Biesecker and Cameron Stanley all collected two hits for visiting Eagles.

In game two, GC knocked 18 hits to the Quakers' ten. Biesecker and Matthew LaPrade had three hits for Bridgewater. Hunter Mohr (1-2) started and earned the win for BC. He worked five innings and left with this team ahead, 11-6. Ryan Skadra earned his second save of the year pitching the final 1 2/3 innings.

Zach Dinkins suffered the defeat for the homestanding Quakers. He started and threw five innings and gave up eight runs. Five other Guilford hurlers took the mound in the contest. Brett Shapcott and Caleb Smith recorded two base hits for the Quakers.

Guilford hosts Ferrum College on Tuesday (4/9). First pitch for the ODAC game is at 3 p.m.

 

