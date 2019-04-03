Guilford Baseball Holds off Emory & Henry College, 3-2

Brandon Ussrey '21 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Batting

Emory & Henry
2B: Caleb Wallace; Chandler Kezele; Logan Forster; Caleb Haynes
3B: none
HR: Ben Sexton
Guilford
2B: none
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Apr 03, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ty Walser got the win and Mitchell Stumpo earned the save as Guilford College held off Emory & Henry, 3-2, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball game on Wednesday afternoon.

The Quakers improved to 11-16 and 4-7 in conference play. The Wasps fell to 3-22 and 0-11 in the ODAC.

Walser allowed no runs and five hits while improving to 2-3 on the season. He struck out four and walked two hitters. Stumpo recorded his second of the season after working the final four frames. He gave up two runs on four hits.

Guilford scored twice on unearned runs in the first inning. Giovanni Garcia, who reached on an error, came home on an RBI by Ryan Hill after he reached on an E6. Hill scored after Stumpo grounded out to second base. 

GC pushed the margin to 3-0 in the seventh. With one out, Brett Shapcott singled to center field. Austin Bailey then singled to center field to bring home Shapcctt. 

Emory & Henry tallied in the 8th inning after Logan Forster singled up the middle to scored Charlie Kenzele. In their final at-bat, Ben Sexton homered to center field off of Stumpo with two outs. Sumpo then got Joe Tolone fly out to end the contest.
 
E&H led in hits, 11-6. The Wasps left 11 men on base to GC's seven. Noah Griffin (1-2) took the defeat for the visitors. He allowed three runs (one earned) and five hits. Kenzele, Forster and Caleb Haynes all had two hits in the game.
 
For Guilford, Brandon Ussrey went 2-for-2. He has batted 7-for-7 in the last three games. 
 
The Quakers host Bridgewater College on Saturday. The ODAC doubleheader begins at 12 p.m.
