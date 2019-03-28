Guilford Completes Baseball Sweep of Greensboro College

Mar 28, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior centerfielder Brett Shapcott went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and had some nice defensive plays in Guilford College's 4-1 baseball win over Greensboro College Thursday night at First National Bank Field.

Freshman Joey Hegeman (2-1), the fifth of seven Guilford pitchers, threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Dylan Tuttle tossed the final two frames for his first save, which helped the Quakers (9-15) sweep all three games this spring from their crosstown rivals.

Shapcott plated the game's first run with an RBI groundout in the second. He added an RBI single to left in the sixth, which restored a two-run Quakers' lead. Greensboro (9-13) halved its deficit in the fifth on Scotty McGuire's RBI single. Shapcott thwarted the Pride's rally with a sliding catch of Jacob Rodriguez's sinking line drive to center, which ended the fifth. The senior also tracked down a deep fly to the warning track in center off the bat of Tim Osborne to end the eighth inning.

The seven different pitchers scattered nine hits and walked just three. Tuttle and Matt Smith both threw two frames of scoreless ball. Ty Walser got the start and worked out of a bases-loaded jam with two strikeouts to end the inning. Giovanni Garcia, Logan King, and Ellis Stokes each contributed two hits to the Quakers' 10-hit performance.

Greensboro's Hunter Curtis had a game-high three hits for the Pride, which stranded 11 runners. Clayton Slater (1-3), the first of five Greensboro pitchers, took the loss.

Coach Nick Black's '02 Quakers head to Eastern Mennonite University Saturday (3/30) for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Guilford Completes Baseball Sweep of Greensboro College
