Guilford Baseball Falls at Ferrum College, 4-1

Ryan Hill '20 (Photo by: DaveHilbert, d3photography.com)
Ryan Hill '20 (Photo by: DaveHilbert, d3photography.com)

Batting

Guilford
2B: Logan King; Bryce Vestal
3B: none
HR: none
Ferrum
2B: none
3B: Brandon Roberts
HR: none
full stats
Mar 26, 2019
FERRUM, Va. -- Winning pitcher Drew Calohan allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings as Ferrum College rallied to defeat Guilford College, 4-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game on Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 14-7 and 8-2 in league action. The Quakers fell to 8-15 and 2-6 in the ODAC. The visitors outhit FC, 10-8, and left seven runners on base in the contest.

Calohan improved to 5-2 on the year after scattering 10 Guilford hits. He gave up one walk and had four strikeouts. Will Davis tossed a perfect final two frames and earned the save for FC. 

Guilford took the lead in the second inning. Bryce Vestal double to lead off the frame and Brett Shapcott singled him home two batters later.

Ferrum plated single runs in the third and fifth innings to take the lead. Kyle Anstice and Brandon Roberts both collected two hits for the home club. Roberts had a triple to lead off the third and scored Ferrum's first run. Roberts had an RBI single in the seventh for the Panthers. He later scored on a single from Grey Scherfey. 

For Guilford, Ryan Hill led the offense after going 3-for-4. Shapcott was 2-of-4 and Giovanni Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double.

Zach Dinkins started on the mound for Guilford. He dropped to 0-3 on the season after giving up two runs and five hits. He fanned two Panthers and walked none. Mitchell Stumpo allowed one earned run in three innings of relief for GC. He had five strikeouts against no bases-on-balls.

Guilford plays Greensboro College on Thursday (3/28). The game will be held at First National Bank Field at 5 p.m.
Guilford Baseball Falls at Ferrum College, 4-1
March 26, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls at Ferrum College, 4-1
Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Washington and Lee
March 23, 2019 Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Washington and Lee
Guilford Baseball Falls at Roanoke College, 6-4
March 20, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls at Roanoke College, 6-4
Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
March 18, 2019 Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
March 16, 2019 Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
March 13, 2019 William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
March 12, 2019 Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
March 10, 2019 Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
March 6, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
March 2, 2019 Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
February 27, 2019 Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
February 26, 2019 Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
February 25, 2019 Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
February 19, 2019 Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
February 16, 2019 Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
February 15, 2019 Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
February 13, 2019 Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
February 10, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
February 9, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
February 8, 2019 Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
February 6, 2019 Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll