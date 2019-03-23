Baseball Splits Doubleheader with Washington and Lee

Mitchell Stumpo '19 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Game 1

Batting

Washington and Lee
2B: Chadwick Feeley; Ryan Monson; Matt Whitely 2
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Mitchell Stumpo
3B: Mitchell Stumpo
HR: none
full stats

Game 2

Batting

Washington and Lee
2B: none
3B: Matt Whitely 2
HR: none
Guilford
2B: none
3B: Mitchell Stumpo
HR: none
full stats
Mar 23, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Mitchell Stumpo had five hits, including two triples, and garnered a save as a pitcher as Guilford College split a doubleheader with Washington and Lee on Saturday afternoon. The Quakers won the opener, 8-4. The Generals rallied to win the nightcap, 9-3.

Following the two Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contests, Guilford is 8-14 and 2-5 in league play. WLU moved to 9-12 and 3-7 in the ODAC.

Rhett Miller (2-2) started for GC in game one and earned the win. He allowed one run, five hits, struck out six and a walked one. Stumpo entered the game with Guilford leading 2-1 in the seventh frame. He got the save after allowing three runs in the final 2 1/3 innings.

The Quakers outhit the Generals, 13-9, in the first game. The home club pulled away with five runs in the seventh inning. Stumpo was 3-for-4 with a run, one double, a triple and an RBI. Ryan Hill and Giovanni Garcia also had three hits in the contest.

For Washington and Lee, Chadwick Feeley went 3-of-5 and set a program record for career hits in the game. Ryan Monson and Matt Whitely both had two hits for the visitors. Starting pitcher Carson McKeon (3-3) took the defeat after giving up two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

In the nightcap, the Generals posted 13 hits to Guilford's eight. Whitely went 4-for-5 with two triples and two RBI for W&L. Matthew JoneS and Zach Lowenberg each had three hits as the Generals scored in five different innings. Reliever Nate Cohen (1-2) secured the win after tossing three innings and allowing two runs.

Ty Walser (1-3) suffered the loss for GC. he started, threw five innings, allowed six runs (four earned) and eight hits. Four other Quakers took the mound in the game. Ty Hicks allowed no runs and no hits in his one inning of work.

Stumpo hit 2-for-3 with one run and one triple for Guilford. Teammate Hill was 2-of-5 and scored once for the home club.

The Quakers play at Ferrum College on Wednesday (3/26). The ODAC game begins at 6 p.m. 

