Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4

Dylan Tuttle '20 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Dylan Tuttle '20 (Emily Heck '21 photo)

Batting

Tufts
2B: Casey Santos-Ocampo; Ryan Daues 2; Harrison Frickman; Nate Bozzella
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Ryan Hill; Bryce Vestal; Mitchell Stumpo
3B: none
HR: Dylan Tuttle
full stats
Mar 18, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Will Burgess had three hits as the Tufts University baseball team defeated Guilford College, 6-4, on Monday afternoon.

The Jumbos improved to 5-1. The homestanding Quakers fell to 7-12 on the season.

Ryan Daues doubled to center field to score Casey Santos-Ocampo in the sixth inning off of reliever Brody Holloman (0-1) to break a 3-3 tie. Holloman was the losing pitcher as eight Quakers took the mound in a bullpen game for Guilford. 

Aidan Tucker (1-0) earned the win for the visitors. He pitched five innings, allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits. Michael Volgende earned the save as he pitched the final frame for Tufts.

The Jumbos knocked 11 hits to seven for GC. Daues recorded two doubles and Elias Varinos had two base hits in the contest for Tufts.

For Guilford, Ryan Hill went 2-for-5 with a double and scored once. Teammate Dylan Tuttle hit a two-home run home run to right field for the visitors. Bryce Vestal and Mitchell Stumpo each had double in the contest. Vestal and Austin Bailey both stole a base for the Quakers.

Guilford plays at Roanoke College on Wednesday (3/20). The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) game is at 6 p.m.

Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
March 18, 2019 Tufts Edges Guilford College Baseball, 6-4
Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
March 16, 2019 Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney
William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
March 13, 2019 William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7
Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
March 12, 2019 Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro
Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
March 10, 2019 Sixth-Ranked Randolph-Macon Sweeps Guilford Baseball
Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
March 6, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Falls at Pfeiffer, 3-2
Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
March 2, 2019 Quakers Drop Baseball Doubleheader to Southern Virginia
Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
February 27, 2019 Guilford Baseball Winning Streak Halted at Methodist
Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
February 26, 2019 Quaker Baseball Defeats Greensboro, 10-3
Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
February 25, 2019 Walser Claims ODAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week Award
Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
February 19, 2019 Baseball Defeats Elmira, 8-1, in Non-Conference Play
Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
February 16, 2019 Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win
Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
February 15, 2019 Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win
Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
February 13, 2019 Quaker Baseball Rallies for 3-2 Win at William Peace
Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
February 10, 2019 Guilford Baseball Falls to Berea College, 7-3
Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
February 9, 2019 Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon
Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
February 8, 2019 Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3
Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
February 6, 2019 Guilford Tabbed 10th in ODAC Preseason Baseball Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll