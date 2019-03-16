Quaker Baseball Splits ODAC Doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney

Mar 16, 2019

FARMVILLE, Va. -- Guilford College split its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader at Hampden-Sydney on Saturday afternoon. The Quakers took the opener, 6-5. In the nightcap, the Tigers prevailed, 17-2.

Guilford is now 7-11 and H-SC moved to 7-8-1. Both teams are 1-3 in ODAC play.

In game one, Giovanni Garcia scored Bryce Vestal on a squeeze-bunt for the winning run in the top of the ninth inning. Garcia went 3-for-5 with two runs and the one RBI for Guilford.

The Quakers outhit the Tigers, 13-7 in the contest. Logan King was 3-of-5 with a double, two runs and a single run batted in. Tanner Hobbs knocked a solo home run in the second inning for the visitors.

Rhett Miller started for GC, but earned no decision after tossing five innings and allowing four runs. Reliever Mitchell Stumpo (3-2) hurled the final 1 2/3 innings and got the victory. Stumpo allowed no hits or walks in his outing.

Hampden-Sydney plated four runs in the first inning before the Quakers rallied with two runs in the second and fourth frames to tie the game. GC added a single tally in the sixth before the Tigers tied the contest in the eighth.

For H-SC, Chase Mayberry started and threw eight innings. Charles Murrah (0-1) worked the final frame for the home club and suffered the loss. Matthew Spagnolo hit 3-of-3 with two doubles and two RBI to pace Tiger batters.

H-SC had 17 hits to Guilford's seven in the second game. The Tigers chased starter Ty Walser (1-2), who took the defeat. Walser allowed nine runs (eight earned) in two innings. 

Trenton Tiller improved to 2-0 after earning the win for the home team. He pitched six innings and surrendered four runs (two earned). Tiller fanned five hitters and gave up one walk.

The visitors scored its two runs in the sixth frame after Guilford got back-to-back RBI singles from Austin Bailey and Logan Shortt for the scoring. Hayes Henderson and Zach Harris (who had singled) tallied the runs. Henderson was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk for the Quakers. 

Jacob Bartlett went 3-for-4 with a triple, one double and six runs batted in to pace the Hampden-Sydney offense. Matt Muehleck hit 2-of-3 with a double and four RBI and Jonathan Triesler was 2-of-5 with a home run and three RBI for the home team.

The Quakers host Tufts University on Monday (3/18). Game time is 3 p.m. at McBane Field.

