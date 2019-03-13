William Peace Rallies to Defeat Guilford Baseball, 11-7

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Alec Seaton hit 4-for-5 as William Peace University rallied to win at Guilford College, 11-7, on Wednesday afternoon. Seaton scored twice and had one RBI for WPU.

The Pacers improved to 4-11. The Quakers dropped to 6-10 on the season. William Peace had 16 hits to Guilford's 10.

Mitchell Stumpo had a great day at the plate for Guilford. He went 3-for-5 with a double, scored once and drove in one teammate.

GC took a 7-6 lead after plating two runs in the sixth inning. Ellis Stokes walked to lead off the inning. He was pushed to second on a sacrifice by Dylan Tuttle and then he stole third base. He scored on a ground out by Giovanni Garcia. Tanner Hobbs later doubled down the right field line to score Bryce Vestal (who had singled). Vestal was 2-of-4 and scored twice.

Ryan Hill started for the Quakers and allowed six runs (five earned) in three innings for the home team. Joey Hegeman tossed a stellar three frames for the Quakers. He gave up no runs, no hits and had four strikeouts against no walks. Parker Brann (0-2) entered with the lead in the top of the seventh. He allowed two runs, two hits, one walk and took the loss.

William Peace added two runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth for the final 11-7 score.

Five pitchers took the mound for the Pacers. Nick Carter (1-0) was the pitcher of record when William Peace retook the lead and got the win. He pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits.

Easton Payton had three hits for WPU. Nathan Holt knocked two doubles and Tyler Tilson and Kyle Lowke each recorded two hits for the visitors.

The Quakers play at Hampden-Sydney College on Saturday (3/16). Game time for the ODAC game is 12 p.m.