Vestal's Ninth-Inning Hit Rallies Guilford to 5-3 Baseball Win Over Greensboro

Bryce Vestal '22 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
Batting

Guilford
2B: Dylan Tuttle; Ryan Hill; Logan King; Ellis Stokes
3B: none
HR: none
Greensboro
2B: Cameron Peters; Hunter Fleming
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Mar 12, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Bryce Vestal's bases-loaded, ninth-inning single scored two runs and gave visiting Guilford College a 5-3 comeback baseball win over Greensboro College at the Leonard Recreation Center Tuesday.

Vestal's go-ahead hit keyed the Quakers' (6-9) three-run rally that helped end a six-game losing skid.

The Pride (2-9) took its second lead of the game after loading the bases with none out against Quakers' reliever Mitchell Stumpo (2-2). Cameron Peters' sacrifice fly plated one run and pushed Greensboro ahead, 3-2. Stumpo worked out of the jam by retiring the next two batters, including Hunter Fleming, who fanned with runners on second and third.

Logan King started the Quakers' rally with a leadoff double in the ninth off of reliever Tyler Watson (0-2). Brett Shapcott's bunt single put runners on the corners. Ellis Stokes followed with a run-scoring single to left center that tied the game. Two batters after Cole Cooper replaced Watson, Vestal singled up the middle to score Shapcott and Stokes and earn what proved the rookie's second game-winning hit of the season.

Stumpo retired the side in order in the Greensboro ninth inning to clinch the Quakers' second win over their crosstown rivals this season.

Vestal, King, and Stokes paced Guilford's 11-hit attack with two hits apiece. Zach Dinkins threw five solid frames to start the game but did not figure in the decision. Both Dinkins and Stumpo struck out four.

Peters went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Greensboro, which had five hits. Noah Walker was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Eli Moravick threw into the eighth inning, yielded two earned runs, and struck out three.

Coach Nick Black's '02 Quakers host William Peace University Wednesday (3/13) at 3:00 p.m. in a nonconference game.

