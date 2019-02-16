Vestal's Walk-off Hit Lifts Guilford to Third Straight Baseball Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Bryce Vestal's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Guilford College to a 6-5 baseball win over visiting Penn State University-Abington Saturday. The Quakers (3-3) erased a 5-1 deficit to clinch their third straight one-run win.

Bill Trimble's two-run single keyed the Nittany Lions' four-run second inning off of Guilford starter Mitchell Stumpo. The Quakers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the second on Austin Bailey's sacrifice fly, but Penn State-Abington answered in the third on Jaden Himmelreich's RBI double.

The Quakers started their rally in the seventh on Ellis Stokes' RBI single and tied the game in the eighth with three runs.

Penn State-Abington put two runners on thanks to a couple of ninth-inning errors, but rookie Joey Hegeman (1-0) fanned Paul Woodley and Tyler Depatri to end the threat.

Brett Shapcott led off the Quakers' ninth with a single to center and moved to second on Dylan Tuttle's sacrifice bunt. A failed pickoff throw by Himmelreich sent Shapcott to third with one out. Vestal ended the game with a single through the middle of a drawn-in infield.

Tuttle's three hits paced the Quakers' offense. Logan Shortt, Tanner Hobbs, and Ryan Hill had two hits apiece. Bailey finished with two RBI. Zach Dinkins threw four shutout innings in middle relief.

Himmelreich (0-1) took the loss in relief. He started the game at shortstop and had a team-high three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Trimble finished with two hits and two RBI. Lions' starter Ryan McCarty pitched into the seventh and scattered eight hits and two unearned runs.

Coach Nick Black's '02 Quakers host Elmira College Tuesday (2/19) at 2:30 p.m.