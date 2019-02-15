Baseball Holds Off Penn State Abington, 3-2, for Second Straight Win

Brody Holloman '20 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Batting

Penn St.-Abington
2B: Ryan McCarty; Tyler Dipatri
3B: none
HR: none
Guilford
2B: Logan Shortt
3B: none
HR: none
full stats
Feb 15, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Rhett Miller tossed six innings and allowed no earned runs--and Logan Shortt went 2-for-4 with a double--as Guilford College defeated Penn State Abington, 3-2, in the Quakers' home opener on Friday afternoon.

Winners of two straight games, Guilford improved to 2-3. The Nittany Lions are 0-1 after dropping their 2019 opener.

Miller (1-1) gave up three hits, struck out three hitters but allowed seven walks. PSUA took a 1-0 on the fourth inning after a throwing error to allowed Tyler Dipatri to come home for the unearned run.

GC took the lead in the top of the fifth. Shortt led off with a double. Ryan Hill bunted for a single and an error on the throw allowed Shortt to score. Brett Shapcott's ground out later scored Hill. Patrick McDonald (0-1)--who was chased in the fifth--took the defeat for PSUA after giving up two runs and four hits.

The home team scored the eventual winning run in the seventh frame. Mitchell Stumpo reached on an error that allowed Shapcott--who had been hit by a pitch--to come home. 

Parker Brann relieved Miller in the seventh inning. He pitched two innings and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Brody Holloman earned the save after entering in the final frame and recorded all three outs.

Guilford outhit the Lions, 6-4. Penn State Abington left 11 runners on base to GC's eight. Dipatri and Ryan McCarthy both hit a double for Penn State Abington.

The Quakers are scheduled to play the Lions again on Saturday. Game time is 2 p.m.

