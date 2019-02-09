Quakers' Baseball Team Shut Out at Huntingdon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Heath Haskins went 4-for-4 with a double and one run batted in as Huntingdon College defeated Guilford College, 8-0, on Saturday evening in the Huntingdon Firehouse Classic Tournament.



Three Hawks' pitchers scattered eight Guilford and combined for the shutout. Starter Brooke Freeman (1-0) allowed six hits and struck out one batter in his six innings of work. John Kelsoe tossed two innings and Tucker Case hurled the ninth frame for Huntingdon, which improved to 2-0.



Mitchell Stumpo (0-1) started on the mound for Guilford. The senior logged 4 1/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits. He was chased in the fifth inning when the Hawks tallied seven of their eight runs. Junior Ty Walser then pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up four runs. Matt Smith worked the final inning. The freshman allowed no hits and struck out two of the batters he faced.



Guilford was outhit 14-9 in the contest. Freshman Bryce Vestal went 2-for-3 with a double. Sophomore Ellis Stokes collected two hits for the second straight game and sophomore catcher Logan King was 2-for-4 at the plate.



For Huntingdon, Bradley Harris went 3-of-5. Danny Coleman and Colton Clark both had two base hits for the Hawks.



The Quakers (0-2) conclude action at the Huntingdon Firehouse Classic Tournament on Sunday (2/10). Guilford and Berea play at 1 p.m. EST.