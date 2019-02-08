Guilford Baseball Drops Season-Opener to Sewanee, 7-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Starting pitcher Trey Holland pitched five shutout innings and allowed one hit as Sewanee defeated Guilford College, 7-3, on Friday afternoon in the Huntingdon Firehouse Classic Tournament. Holland, who fanned six Quakers and allowed no walks, was the winning pitcher following the season-opener for both teams.

Guilford starter Rhett Miller took the defeat despite allowing just two hits one earned run during his five innings. He gave up two runs the third inning and another in the fourth frame. Miller recorded five strikeouts against three walks. Fellow Parker Brann tossed the final four innings and surrendered four runs and three hits for GC. He allowed three bases on balls and fanned three Sewanee batters.

Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth, the Quakers scored after Brann walked and later scored unearned after senior Brett Shapcott reached on a throwing error.

In the top of the ninth inning, Tiger Chris McNulty singled to left field to score Jared Demkowicz and Carter Huffman off of Brann.

In the bottom half of the ninth, Ellis Stokes singled to left center to bring around Hayes Henderson and Zach Harris for the game's final runs. Sewanee brought in Danny McDonnell who got Shapcott to pop up with two runners on base to end the contest.

Guilford was outhit 5-4. Stokes, a sophomore newcomer, went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI to lead Quaker hitters. Brann recorded a double and scored once in three at-bats.

For the Tigers, Huffman and McNulty both had two base hits. Huffman added a stolen base in the game.

The Quakers play tournament host Huntingdon on Saturday (2/9). Game time is 5 p.m.