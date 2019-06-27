152 Named to Spring 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Guilford College Director of Athletics Sue Bower announced the selection of 152 student-athletes to the school's Spring 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll Thursday. The list is comprised of varsity student-athletes who achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher for the spring 2019 semester. The list includes 67 students who earned Dean's List commendation for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA and 89 individuals lauded as Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for holding at least a 3.25 GPA for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters combined.

Click the link below to open the full listing of honorees.

Spring 2019 Guilford College Student-Athlete Honor Roll