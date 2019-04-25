Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College honored its top student-athletes Wednesday night in its annual athletics awards ceremony in Dana Auditorium. The fourth annual Quakies' Awards were produced and hosted by members of Guilford's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). The program included a mix of performance-based honors, the Nereus C. English Athletic Leadership awards, and an assortment of school spirit and fun trophies known as the Quakies.

Junior Miracle Walters of the Quakers' women's basketball team collected two top departmental honors, the Jack Jensen Ideal Student-Athlete Award and one of the six English Athletic Leadership prizes. The other major award winners nominated and selected by Guilford athletics staff included:

De'Eric Bell (football) – Best Male Athlete

Makayla Crawford (softball) – Best Female Athlete

Jaylen Gore (basketball) – George Wynne Most Improved Athlete

James Mishoe (golf) – Best Male Athlete

Morgan Tompkins (volleyball) – Richard Joyce Sportsmanship

In addition to Walters, five students took home the college's top athletics honor, the English Athletic Leadership Award, named for the late Guilford benefactor. The other recipients were seniors Zach Berkowitz (lacrosse), Marcus Curry (basketball), Tina Eucker (volleyball), Holly Kozak (lacrosse), and Mitchell Stumpo (baseball).

Bell, who also won the top male athlete prize in 2017, set the standard for Guilford running backs by shattering all of the Quakers' rushing records. The four-year starter received First Team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association and D3football.com as an all-purpose back, giving him five different All-America commendations in his career.

Last fall Bell enjoyed the finest season by a running back in Guilford history. The three-time First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honoree set school standards for rushing yards (1,334), rushing touchdowns (21), 100-yard rushing games (7), and 200-yard rushing games (2) in a season. He led NCAA Division III in all-purpose yards per game (239.89) for the second year in a row and was fourth with 21 rushing touchdowns. Bell also boasted top-seven national rankings in rushing yards per game (148.2), points per game (14.2), total points (126), and total touchdowns (21).

Bell broke Guilford's career records for rushing yards (4,213), scoring (384 points), touchdowns (63), kickoff return yardage (2,342), and all-purpose yardage (8,396). His 4,213 career rushing yards broke Reggie Kenan's '76 former mark (3,486) that stood since 1976. Bell set the ODAC's career kickoff-return yards record and concluded his career ranked second among the ODAC's all-time rushing, scoring and touchdowns leaders. His league-best 8,396 career all-purpose yards stand fifth in NCAA Division III history.

Crawford is nearing the end of her brilliant career with Guilford's softball team. The senior catcher is hitting .406 this year and leads Division III with 57 runs batted in (RBI) and six sacrifice flies, both school records. Crawford has a team-high 10 home runs among her 54 hits, which also include career-high 13 doubles. She enters this weekend's ODAC Tournament with a .432 career batting average, third-best in school history, and owns Guilford's career marks for homers (31), RBI (139), and slugging percentage (.758). Crawford was an all-region and All-ODAC selection in 2018 after swatting a school-record 12 home runs. She and the rest of coach Dennis Shores' Quakers play the University of Lynchburg Friday (4/26) at 2:00 p.m. in their ODAC Tournament opener.

Gore completed his second full season on coach Tom Palombi's men's basketball team. The point guard missed all but four games in 2017-18 due to a serious hip injury. After surgeries and extensive rehabilitation, Gore bounced back this past season and started all 32 games. He averaged 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest and ranked third in the ODAC with a team-high 4.2 assists per game. Gore also ranked second in the league in free-throw percentage (.877). His best performance came in the ODAC Tournament final where he tallied a career-high 22 points and four assists in Guilford's upset of fifth-ranked and top-seeded Randolph-Macon College. The win sent the Quakers into the Division III playoffs where Guilford reached the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2010. Gore and his teammates were ranked 13th in the final D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll.

Mishoe joined the Quakers from Division I the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in January 2018 and has been one of Division III's top-ranked golfers since. Mishoe has spent most of this season atop the Golfstat.com Division III Player Rankings and leads Guilford with a 70.89 stroke average in 19 rounds has placed finished in the top-six of all eight tournaments in 2018-19. Mishoe has four second-place results, including last weekend's Discover DeKalb e Emory Invitational. He has won four ODAC Player of the Week awards this year and helped the Quakers to a number-six national ranking according to both Golfstat.com and the Golf Coaches Association of America. Mishoe was a 2018 Second Team PING Division III All-America and First Team PING All-South honoree. He set the school record for season stroke average (72.43) and finished the year ranked third by Golfstat.com.

Tompkins, the winner of the Joyce Sportsmanship Award, finished second on coach Emily Gann's volleyball team with 244 kills and 2.42 kills per set. The three-year letter winner had a career-high 20 kills against Pfeiffer University with only had one hitting error, which led to the seventh-best single-match hitting percentage in school history (.679). The history and secondary education double major is a five-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll and dean's list. Tompkins active with Guilford Christian Ministry and was twice named to the Academic All-ODAC Team. A member of Guilford's Honors College, she earned the school's 2019 Newlin Senior History Prize. Tompkins serves as the SAAC secretary and works in the Quakers' Sports Information Office.

Walters, the Jack Jensen Ideal Student-Athlete and one of six English Award winners, started all 26 games for the women's basketball team. She received First Team All-ODAC honors and became Guilford's 15th two-time All-ODAC pick after collecting second-team laurels as a sophomore. She was the Quakers' top scorer (14.5 ppg.), a two-time ODAC Player of the Week and one-time D3hoops.com Team of the Week honoree. Walters had two double-doubles and led the Quakers in scoring nine times. The forward shot 56.2% from the field, second-best in the ODAC. Walters earned Guilford's 2019 Boyd Math Scholarship and is a two-time member of the Academic All-ODAC Team. She is a five-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll and dean's list student. Walters serves on Guilford's SAAC and was named to the 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Google Cloud Academic All-District® V Team.

Zach Berkowitz earned an English Award for his demonstrated excellence with Guilford's lacrosse team over the past four years. He has started in 63 of his 65 career games and ranks eighth in school history with 96 career goals, which stands eighth in school history. His 147 points rank 12th in the record books. Berkowitz has 52 career assists in his career, 13th-most in Quakers' history. He is a two-time Academic All-ODAC Team member, a seven-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll selection, and a six-time dean's list student. Berkowitz graduated from the United States Marines Officer's Candidate School last summer and will join the Marines as a second lieutenant after graduation. The two-time team captain will graduate with a major in criminal justice and a minor in political science.

Another basketball captain, Curry also collected an English Award. The senior forward played on two ODAC champions and in two NCAA Division III Tournaments, including the 2019 run to the national quarterfinals. Curry was named a Second-Team D3hoops.com All-South Region selection and a Second-Team All-District pick by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The two-time First Team All-ODAC performer led the Quakers in scoring as a senior and finished his college career with 1,101 points and 483 rebounds. Curry will graduate with a major in sport management and a minor in business.

Eucker is a junior setter for the volleyball team and has played in 71 matches over her three years at Guilford. She holds the second spot in Guilford's record books with 2,373 assists and needs less than 500 to set the school standard. Eucker received Second Team All-ODAC honors in 2018 after gleaning third-team recognition as a sophomore. Eucker is a standout student as well. She is a five-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll and a two-time dean's list student. Eucker participates in Guilford's Honors Program and was a two-year orientation leader. The team captain looks to graduate next year with a major in elementary education and a minor in psychology.

Kozak has been a four-year starter for the women's lacrosse team. She has started 62 out of 63 games over the past four years and has 95 goals, which stands 15th in Guilford history. Her 110 points rank 19th spot all-time at Guilford. Kozak has had an outstanding academic career, making the Academic All-ODAC Team three times. She is a seven-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll and a seven-time dean's list student. Kozak was named to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association 2018 Zag Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll. Kozak served as the Vice President of Guilford's Pre-Law Club and worked as a Spanish tutor for Guilford's Learning Commons. She was inducted into Alpha Eta Beta, Guilford's chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha; the National Political Science Honor Society. A senior captain, Kozak will graduate with a major in political science.

Stumpo has made 39 pitching appearances with 13 starts for the baseball. He has hit in 130 games and holds a 0.299 career batting average on 138 hits. Stumpo has 71 RBIs and has hit 2 home runs. He has pitched a total of 132.1 innings and has struck out 123 batters. In 2017 Stumpo was named a Second Team All-ODAC outfielder. He also earned a spot in the Coastal Plain League's 2018 All-Star Game playing for the Gastonia Grizzlies. Stumpo is a five-time member of Guilford's Student-Athlete Honor Roll and a dean's list student. He stands sixth in school history with five saves. Stumpo is a team captain and will graduate with a major in business administration.

2018-19 Quakies Awards

Presented by Guilford's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee

Gravity Award – Madison Iandoli (Jr., Women's Lacrosse)

Referees' Best Friend Award (student) – Rhett Miller (Sr., Baseball)

Referees' Best Friend Award (coach) – Cory Speed (Men's Soccer)

Best Bench – Volleyball

Fan of the Year Award –Sue Bower (Athletic Director)

Hype Man Award – James Mishoe (Jr., Golf)

Comeback of the Year – Volleyball vs. Shenandoah (Oct. 27, 2018)

Extra Mile Award – Carolyn O'Halloran (Jr., Swimming)

Best Guilford Win – Men's Basketball vs. University of St. Thomas (Minn.) (March 8, 2019)